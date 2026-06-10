Godaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: About Godaddy Corporate Sustainability Approach

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

We're a trusted partner for millions of entrepreneurs globally.

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their ideas, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AIpowered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them get their ideas online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 in most regions to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

OUR PURPOSE



OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

In 2025, GoDaddy joined the World Economic Forum, an organization focused on improving the state of the world through multistakeholder collaboration. This engagement reflects a shared belief that global challenges require collective action and that bringing together leaders from business, government, and civil society can help scale solutions and drive meaningful impact.

GoDaddy conducts periodic assessments to identify and prioritize the sustainability topics most relevant to our business, stakeholders, society, and the environment. Our most recent double materiality assessment (DMA) evaluated the potential impact that our operations might have on people and the planet, and how sustainability-related risks and opportunities might affect our business.

The results of the assessment inform our sustainability strategy, governance, and disclosures, including our approach to managing potential climate-related risks and opportunities across our value chain. The results also help focus our efforts on the topics that matter most and support informed decision-making that strengthens our long-term resilience and value creation.

Our four-pillar sustainability framework forms the foundation of GoDaddy's corporate sustainability approach. Through the DMA, we identified 13 priority sustainability topics spanning these pillars.

CUSTOMERS & COMMUNITIES

Community engagement Customer experience Inclusive entrepreneurship

PEOPLE & CULTURE

People-centered strategy Employee attraction, retention, and development Employee wellbeing

RESPONSIBLE GOVERNANCE & OPERATIONS

Responsible AI Trust and safety Corporate governance Cybersecurity Data privacy

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Climate change Energy

We identified seven priority United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that guide our sustainability efforts and align with our corporate objectives. We disclose our progress annually in the Frameworks & Metrics section of this report. As signatories to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we support the UNGC's Ten Principles.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting [email protected].

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .