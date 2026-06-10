Arizent Appoints Daniel Wolfe As Editor-In-Chief Of Digital Insurance

Digital Insurance is making artificial intelligence its defining focus, arming carriers, brokers, and the executives who lead them with the data and intelligence to compete in an AI-driven industry

Digital Insurance is the trusted resource for senior executives leading transformation across the insurance industry - from technology and operations chiefs to business-line and distribution leaders - covering critical topics including AI and data, claims and underwriting modernization, and customer experience. Under Wolfe's leadership, the brand is reorienting its coverage of artificial intelligence and deepening the proprietary research, benchmarking, and market intelligence that insurance leaders rely on to make confident decisions in a rapidly changing landscape.

Wolfe steps into the role from within Arizent's portfolio, where he most recently served as director of data services. In that role, he led the company's editorial use of automation and AI, with a mission of expanding quality data journalism and products across all of Arizent's brands - making him uniquely suited to guide Digital Insurance's deeper push into AI coverage and intelligence. Wolfe previously headed American Banker's payments and credit union coverage and served as editor-in-chief of PaymentsSource, and over his career has held a range of senior editorial roles spanning technology, payments, cards, and risk management. He is a recognized industry voice and award-winning journalist. Wolfe holds a master's degree in print journalism from Boston University's College of Communication and a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Binghamton.

Wolfe's appointment reflects Arizent's broader strategy of combining independent journalism with proprietary research, data, and market intelligence to help professionals across financial and professional services lead through change.

About Digital Insurance

Digital Insurance is the trusted resource for senior executives leading transformation across the insurance industry. Through independent journalism, expert analysis, proprietary research, and convening events, Digital Insurance delivers the insight insurance leaders need to navigate critical opportunities and risks - AI and data, claims and underwriting modernization, and customer experience. Digital Insurance connects an insurance community of more than 115,000 senior professionals both in person and online. Learn more at dig-in.

About Arizent

Arizent is the trusted business information company that advances professional communities in financial and professional services. Through independent journalism, proprietary research, market intelligence platforms, influential rankings, and live events, Arizent helps decision-makers cut through the noise and lead with confidence. The company powers leading brands including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, Accounting Today, Digital Insurance, and Employee Benefit News - together reaching more than 3 million professionals and convening thousands of industry leaders at over 20 live events each year. Learn more at .

CMO

Whitney Mitchell

Arient

[email protected]

