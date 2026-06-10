CDB And Micro Cars Partner To Simplify Vehicle Ownership

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micro Cars Ltd to introduce exclusive financial solutions customized specifically for Micro vehicles. This partnership is designed to enhance accessibility and convenience via customized financial solutions, flexible repayment tenors, and exclusive insurance benefits through a simplified financing process for both personal and commercial vehicles.

Speaking on the partnership, Deputy CEO/Executive Director of CDB, Damith Tennakoon, said,“We are delighted to partner with Micro Cars to provide its customers with innovative and flexible financial solutions. This collaboration ensures that Micro vehicle buyers can access exclusive benefits and a seamless financing process, making vehicle ownership more convenient and rewarding.”

Adding to this, Asela Lihinikaduwa, Group Director of Micro Cars Ltd, stated,“As the authorized distributor for MG, Chery, SsangYong, and Higer in Sri Lanka, Micro Cars offers vehicles across all price ranges and fuel types - from petrol and hybrid to plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric (EV). With over 30 years of experience in the Sri Lankan automotive market, Micro Cars has built a trusted legacy of delivering quality vehicles and customer-focused solutions. By extending customized financial solutions through this partnership with CDB, we are ensuring greater convenience and accessibility for our customers, empowering them to embrace evolving mobility needs with confidence.”

By extending customized financial solutions and thereby greater customer convenience to purchase Micro vehicles, the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that address evolving mobility needs.