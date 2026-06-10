Seylan Bank Opens 292Nd Pahasara Library At Nankadawara School

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank PLC continues its longstanding commitment to education and community empowerment with the opening of its 292'Pahasara' Library at Nankadawara Kanishta Vidyalaya, Madagama, Dummalasooriya. The opening ceremony was held on the 21of May 2026 under the patronage of J P C K Jayalath, Divisional Educational Director – Chilaw, H.T. Chandana, Principal of Nankadawara Kanishta Vidyalaya, Upendra Adikari, Regional Manager – North West II, Seylan Bank, Ajith Rodrigo, Branch Manager – Dummalasooriya Branch, Seylan Bank, Aravinda Dissanayake, Regional Development Marketing Officer – North Western II, Seylan Bank and G. Visakan, Manager – Brand Marketing, Seylan Bank.

The newly refurbished library was officially handed over following the successful completion of 'Pahasara Week', a series of student-focused engagement activities mutually organised by Seylan Bank and the school community. As part of the initiative, Seylan Bank donated two laptops, a multimedia projector with a projection screen, and relevant books to strengthen the students' access to educational and digital learning resources.

Designed to encourage creativity, teamwork, and financial awareness among students, 'Pahasara Week' featured a range of interactive activities including a cricket match for students from Grades 10 and 11, a cookery demonstration programme, an art competition for new admission students, and a financial literacy programme conducted for students from Grades 9, 10, and 11.

Speaking on the occasion, Asiri Abhayaratne, AGM Marketing and Sales, Seylan Bank, said,“The opening of the 292nd library represents another meaningful milestone as Seylan Bank steadily moves toward fulfilling our commitment of establishing 300 'Pahasara' Libraries across the country. Through this initiative, we continue to invest in education and provide students with improved access to knowledge, digital learning tools, and financial literacy, helping empower future generations of Sri Lankans”

Teachers, parents, students, and education officials extended their support throughout the programme, contributing to the success of the initiative and ensuring enthusiastic participation across all 'Pahasara Week' activities.

Launched on the 1st of March 2013, the Seylan 'Pahasara' Library Project is Seylan Bank's flagship social sustainability initiative, placing education at the centre of empowering future generations. Through the project, Seylan Bank continues to strengthen library infrastructure and expand access to essential learning tools for schools across the island, while nurturing knowledge, financial literacy, and long-term community development.