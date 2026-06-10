Yazu At The Beach Emerges As Galle's New Destination For Intimate Celebrations

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) From milestone birthdays and engagement soirées to private dining experiences by the ocean, Yazu at the Beach is redefining how special moments are celebrated on Sri Lanka's southern coast.

Nestled along the golden shoreline of Radisson Blu Resort Galle, Yazu at the Beach is quickly becoming the destination of choice for those seeking celebrations that feel personal, elevated and unforgettable.

Since its recent debut as the first international outpost of India's acclaimed Yazu brand, the beachfront Pan-Asian lifestyle destination has attracted guests looking beyond conventional event venues, offering a setting where exceptional cuisine, oceanfront views and curated hospitality come together to create memorable experiences.

Whether it is an intimate birthday gathering, a romantic proposal dinner, an engagement celebration, an anniversary, or a private corporate occasion, Yazu at the Beach offers a distinctive alternative to traditional event spaces. The venue's thoughtfully designed layout features a combination of elegant indoor seating, a covered terrace and a beachfront outdoor area overlooking the Indian Ocean, allowing celebrations to be tailored to suit every occasion and guest list.

At the heart of every celebration is Yazu's signature culinary experience. Renowned as the "House of Artisanal Pan-Asian Food", the brand is celebrated for bringing together authentic Japanese, Thai and Cantonese influences through expertly crafted dishes, innovative cocktails and immersive dining experiences. Guests can choose from customised sharing menus, private dining arrangements and curated beverage experiences that transform gatherings into occasions worth remembering.

"Celebrations today are less about scale and more about creating meaningful experiences," said Pratyush Mohapatra, the Head of Marketing for Yazu at the Beach. "Our goal is to offer a space where people can gather, connect and celebrate life's special moments against one of the most beautiful backdrops in Sri Lanka."

The venue's relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere transitions effortlessly from laid-back sunset gatherings to vibrant evening celebrations, making it equally suited for family milestones, social occasions and corporate entertaining. The combination of beachfront energy, contemporary design and personalised service has positioned Yazu at the Beach as one of the most exciting new event destinations in the South.

As Galle continues to evolve as a lifestyle and tourism hub, Yazu at the Beach is adding a new dimension to the region's hospitality offering-one where celebrations are elevated by exceptional food, warm hospitality and the timeless appeal of the ocean.

For reservations and more information, please call +94 70 748 6486 or visit Yazu at the Beach on Instagram ( )