New Data: The Times Women Are Most Likely To Be Followed In Public This Summer

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) When it comes to safety, women have a lot more to worry about. Unfortunately, as many of us gear up for a fun summer, women have to consider the dangers of the warmer months. Data shows women are most likely to experience being followed, harassed, or approached in public during the summer months. And, depending on the time of day, the dangers feel even more real. According to the UK organization End Violence Against Women, four out of five women felt unsafe walking alone after dark in a park or other open spaces. In the same setting, only two out of five men felt unsafe. While these events can happen at any time of the day, it's important to know which times are more common for stalking and harassment. This can empower women to make informed decisions and stay aware of their surroundings without sacrificing their summer plans. Here is what you need to know.

Evening Hours Remain the Highest-Risk Time

Safety experts and victim advocacy organizations consistently report that evening hours are among the most common times for stalking and following incidents. Reduced visibility, lighter pedestrian traffic in some areas, and the increase in social outings create opportunities for unwanted attention. Many women report feeling most vulnerable between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., especially when walking to parking lots, using public transportation, or exercising outdoors after work. Surveys involving female runners have found that concerns about harassment and being followed increase significantly after sunset. While many public spaces remain safe, awareness during evening hours remains important.

Early Morning Exercise Hours Present Unique Risks

Summer often encourages people to beat the heat by exercising before sunrise. Unfortunately, early morning hours can also create conditions where women are more likely to be followed in public. Fewer witnesses, quieter streets, and predictable exercise routines can make individuals easier to target. Surveys of female runners have documented incidents involving being watched, approached, or followed during solo workouts. Experts often recommend varying routes, avoiding isolated areas, and sharing location information with trusted friends when exercising alone.

Weekend Nights See Increased Reports

Friday and Saturday nights often bring larger crowds, nightlife activity, and increased social gatherings. While crowded areas can provide safety in numbers, they can also make it easier for someone to follow another person unnoticed. Women leaving restaurants, concerts, festivals, or entertainment districts may encounter individuals who attempt to continue unwanted contact after an interaction. Research shows that stalking behaviors frequently begin with repeated unwanted attention before escalating into following or monitoring activities. Trusting instincts remains one of the most effective personal safety tools.

Summer Travel and Tourist Areas Create Additional Vulnerabilities

Vacation destinations and tourist attractions attract millions of visitors during summer months. Unfamiliar surroundings can make it more difficult to recognize unusual behavior or identify safe locations nearby. Women followed in public while traveling may initially assume repeated encounters are coincidental, particularly in crowded destinations. However, experts advise paying attention when someone repeatedly appears in multiple locations over an extended period. Choosing well-populated routes, staying connected with travel companions, and knowing the location of nearby businesses can provide added peace of mind.

Why Younger Women Face Greater Risks

Data consistently shows that younger women experience stalking and following behaviors at higher rates than older age groups. Recent crime and victimization surveys indicate that women under 30 report higher levels of harassment, unwanted attention, and stalking-related incidents than other demographics. Researchers suggest factors such as increased social activity, greater use of public transportation, and higher visibility on social media may contribute to the trend. Importantly, most incidents involve someone the victim recognizes or has encountered before rather than a complete stranger. Understanding this reality helps challenge the misconception that stalking is primarily committed by unknown individuals.

Smart Safety Habits Without Living in Fear

Discussing personal safety should never mean encouraging fear or limiting independence. Most women will go about their summer activities without experiencing serious incidents, but practical awareness remains valuable. Simple habits such as staying alert when using phones in public, avoiding distractions while walking, and informing someone of travel plans can improve personal security. Many safety professionals also recommend identifying safe public locations in advance, particularly when attending large events or visiting unfamiliar areas. These measures are not about expecting danger but about being prepared should an uncomfortable situation arise.

The Bigger Picture on Summer Safety

The latest data reinforces that women followed in public are most likely to encounter these situations during evening hours, early morning exercise periods, weekend nights, and while traveling in unfamiliar locations. Understanding these patterns allows people to make informed choices while continuing to enjoy everything summer has to offer. Awareness, preparation, and recognizing potential warning signs remain some of the most effective ways to reduce risk. Public safety is a community issue that benefits from open conversations and shared experiences.

Have you ever changed your routine because of safety concerns, and what strategies help you feel more secure when out alone? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.