68% Of Women Say They Feel Less Safe Hiking Alone Than They Did Five Years Ago

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) For many women, hiking has long been a way to disconnect from daily stress and reconnect with nature. Yet a growing number of female outdoor enthusiasts say their sense of security on the trail has declined in recent years. According to recent survey findings, 68% of women report feeling less safe hiking alone than they did five years ago, reflecting broader concerns about personal safety and harassment in public spaces. While hiking remains a rewarding activity enjoyed by millions, these concerns are influencing how, when, and where many women choose to explore the outdoors. Understanding what's driving this shift is an important step toward improving women's hiking safety and preserving access to outdoor recreation for everyone.

Why More Women Are Feeling Vulnerable on the Trail

Women have long faced unique safety concerns when participating in solo outdoor activities, but recent conversations suggest those worries are becoming more pronounced. Many female hikers cite fears of harassment, unwanted interactions, and isolated trail conditions as factors affecting their comfort levels. Outdoor organizations and hiking communities have reported increasing discussions around personal security, especially among solo adventurers. Experts note that perceptions of danger can be shaped by both personal experiences and highly publicized incidents that receive widespread attention. As a result, women's hiking safety has become a more prominent topic within outdoor recreation circles than ever before.

The Gap Between Perception and Reality

While concerns are real and deserve attention, data suggest that many outdoor areas remain relatively safe compared to other environments. Several outdoor safety experts note that injuries, weather events, and navigation mistakes are statistically more common risks than violent crime on hiking trails. However, perception plays a significant role in how people assess risk, particularly when hiking alone. Women often carry an additional mental burden because they are frequently taught from a young age to be cautious in unfamiliar settings. Even when actual crime rates remain low, feelings of vulnerability can still affect participation in outdoor activities.

How Female Hikers Are Adapting

Many women are adjusting their hiking habits to improve their sense of security without giving up the activity entirely. Some choose well-traveled trails, share their location with family members, or hike during daylight hours when more people are present. Others hike with dogs, carry safety devices such as whistles, or participate in local hiking groups that offer companionship and support. Experienced solo hikers often emphasize preparation, including researching routes, checking weather conditions, and informing someone about their plans before heading out. These practical strategies can significantly improve confidence while reinforcing hiking safety on the trail.

The Outdoor Industry Is Paying Attention

Outdoor organizations, guides, and advocacy groups are increasingly acknowledging the concerns many women face. Some hiking clubs now offer women-focused outings designed to build confidence and outdoor skills in supportive environments. Industry leaders are also encouraging discussions about respectful trail etiquette and appropriate behavior between hikers. Education campaigns emphasize the importance of respecting personal boundaries and recognizing that unwanted attention can discourage participation in outdoor recreation. These efforts aim to make trails more welcoming while helping women feel empowered rather than restricted.

Balancing Caution With Confidence

A common misconception is that women should avoid solo hiking altogether, but many experienced hikers disagree with that conclusion. Countless women continue to hike alone safely every year and describe the experience as empowering, restorative, and deeply rewarding. The key is understanding and managing risks rather than allowing fear to eliminate opportunities for adventure. Building experience gradually, choosing appropriate routes, and developing outdoor skills can help increase confidence over time. Many outdoor advocates stress that improving women's hiking safety should focus on preparation and awareness, not discouraging women from exploring nature independently.

The Trail Ahead: Creating Safer Outdoor Experiences for Everyone

The finding that 68% of women feel less safe hiking alone than they did five years ago highlights an important challenge for the outdoor community. While many trails remain safe and welcoming, perceptions of risk are influencing how women engage with nature and recreation. Addressing these concerns requires a combination of personal preparedness, community awareness, and continued efforts to foster respectful outdoor environments. Encouraging more conversations about women's hiking safety can help identify solutions that make trails accessible and comfortable for all hikers. As outdoor participation continues to grow, creating spaces where everyone feels secure should remain a shared priority.

What changes, if any, do you think would make women feel safer hiking alone? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below-we'd love to hear your perspective and continue the conversation.