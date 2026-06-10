Rajasthan: ANTF Busts Inter-State Drug Network, Seizes Opium Valued At Rs 4.5Cr

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized 88.970 kg of illicit opium latex valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the international market, in a major breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking.

The contraband, which was allegedly being transported from Manipur to Rajasthan through an inter-state trafficking network, was recovered from a specially designed concealed compartment beneath a truck intercepted in Sirsa district of Haryana.

The operation, codenamed "Operation Jamuhar", is being regarded as one of the ANTF's most significant anti-drug actions in recent years.

Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the operation reflected Rajasthan Police's commitment to dismantling organised narcotics networks operating across state boundaries.

The action was carried out under the supervision of ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar with active support from Haryana Police.

ANTF IG Vikas Kumar said intelligence inputs had indicated that large consignments of narcotics were being routed from Manipur and other northeastern states towards Rajasthan through a sophisticated trafficking network.

To verify these inputs, the ANTF deployed specialised intelligence teams to Manipur on multiple occasions, where extensive surveillance and field intelligence gathering were undertaken.

During the investigation, one Sukhram Bishnoi of Pali district emerged as a key suspect due to his frequent movements between Manipur and Rajasthan.

ANTF teams maintained close surveillance on his activities for an extended period despite repeated attempts by the suspect to evade detection by changing phones, vehicles and travel routes.

The investigation revealed that after allegedly finalising a narcotics transaction in Manipur, the suspect travelled through several states while maintaining contact with members of the trafficking network.

Although ANTF teams intercepted his vehicle near Jaipur, no contraband was found during the search.

Subsequent forensic and technical analysis of digital devices allegedly used by the suspect led investigators to a suspicious truck that had travelled from Manipur through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Investigators found evidence suggesting that FASTag payments for the truck were allegedly being made by the suspect himself.

As surveillance intensified, investigators intercepted communications indicating that the consignment's handlers had altered their delivery plan due to fears of police action.

The truck eventually halted in Sirsa district of Haryana, just before entering Rajasthan.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, IG Vikas Kumar coordinated with Haryana Police.

Sirsa Superintendent of Police Deepak Saran immediately extended operational support, enabling a joint operation to locate and secure the vehicle.

The operation was led on the ground by ANTF Inspector Kiranjeet Kaur and teams from Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar and Nagaur units, who had been tracking the movement of the vehicle continuously for more than 36 hours.

During the initial inspection, the truck appeared empty and the driver denied any knowledge of narcotics.

However, a detailed examination of the vehicle's undercarriage revealed a specially fabricated concealed chamber constructed beneath the chassis using welded iron plates.

After the compartment was opened, the ANTF recovered 95 packets containing a total of 88.970 kg of illicit opium latex.

The truck driver, Kishanaram Bishnoi (44), a resident of Shivpura village in Pali district, was arrested at the scene.

Sukhram Bishnoi, alleged to be a key conspirator in the trafficking operation, was also taken into custody.

The operation was named "Jamuhar" to reflect the multi-state nature of the investigation and trafficking route, where "Ja" stood for Jammu (a location linked to the alleged mastermind), "Mu" for Manipur (origin of the narcotics consignment), "U" for Uttar Pradesh (a major transit point), "Ha" for Haryana (place of seizure) and "R" for Rajasthan (intended destination).

According to ANTF officials, the operation successfully dismantled a trafficking network operating across multiple states and demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing, technical surveillance and inter-state coordination in combating organised drug crime.