Sachin Pilot Takes Veiled Swipe Amid Fresh War Of Words With Ashok Gehlot

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took an indirect swipe at his critics, days after former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a fresh attack on him, saying that truth becomes evident when one looks a person in the eye.

While refraining from naming anyone, Pilot emphasised that political differences should never translate into personal hostility.

"If you look someone straight in the eye, you can tell whether they are speaking the truth or lying. I have always respected the leaders I have worked with. Differences of opinion may exist, but there has never been any personal animosity," Pilot said.

The remarks came amid renewed political sparring within the Rajasthan Congress and just days after former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's latest comments on the party's internal conflict.

Pilot was addressing a farmers' conference and the unveiling ceremony of a statue of his father, former Union Minister and farmer leader Rajesh Pilot, in Sakarghata village of Karauli district.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Pilot said politics should be centred on public service rather than the pursuit of positions.

"In the organisation I work for, our primary responsibility is not distributing posts but serving the people. Those who work only for personal gain will remain unhappy, while those who work in the public interest will find satisfaction. Even today, people stand with the truth," he said.

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, attended the statue unveiling ceremony and the farmers' conference.

Pilot also referred to the recent controversy surrounding Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the process was handled unfairly.

He stressed that dialogue remains the foundation of democracy and said all disputes should be resolved through discussion.

Referring to the ongoing Panchna Dam water dispute in Karauli, he urged the government to bring all stakeholders together to find a lasting solution.

Pilot further cautioned against attempts to divide society on caste and religious lines.

"A farmer is identified by hard work, not caste. Those trying to divide society in the name of caste and religion are harming both society and the state," he said.

The Congress leader appeared emotional while remembering his father, Rajesh Pilot.

He said Rajesh Pilot dedicated his life to farmers and always stood for truth and justice.

According to Pilot, his father's statue is not merely a memorial but a symbol of public service, courage and social harmony.

The event also witnessed a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by former minister and Pilot loyalist Ramesh Meena.

Meena claimed he possessed evidence regarding funds allegedly given by Gehlot to BTP, Independent and BJP legislators.

He further alleged that despite being made Chief Minister three times by the Congress, Gehlot was responsible for the party's electoral setbacks.

"The party trusted him with the Chief Minister's post three times, yet the Congress suffered defeat every time. Rahul Gandhi should review the situation. If such people are not reined in, the party will suffer further damage," Meena said.

He also demanded narco tests for both himself and Gehlot over allegations linked to the 2020 political crisis.

"Ashok Gehlot says the MLAs who went to Manesar accepted Rs 10 crore each. Let narco tests be conducted on both him and me," Meena said.

The latest statements come days after Ashok Gehlot reignited debate over the Congress's internal turmoil.

On June 7, Gehlot said the September 25, 2022, rebellion by Congress MLAs was directed against Sachin Pilot rather than the party high command.

"If I had rebelled against the high command, would I have remained Chief Minister?" Gehlot asked.

He also remarked that Pilot has yet to accept certain political realities and suggested that acknowledging mistakes would help put the issue to rest.

The exchange of remarks has once again highlighted the continuing undercurrents of factional politics within the Rajasthan Congress ahead of key organisational and electoral challenges.