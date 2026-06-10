Assam: Two Suspected Rhino Poachers Arrested In Kaziranga

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) Two suspected poachers were arrested, and two handmade rifles along with a motorcycle were seized during a joint anti-rhino poaching operation conducted by forest officials and police in the Agaratoli Range area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence indicating a planned poaching attempt within the national park.

“Acting on secret information, a joint anti-rhino poaching operation was carried out in the Agaratoli Range area by forest officials, including the Divisional Forest Officer (Eastern Assam Wildlife Division) and the Range Officer, in coordination with Golaghat Police,” the official said.

The police team was led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Golaghat, and assisted by the Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bokakhat, and other personnel.

During the operation, security personnel intercepted the suspects before they could allegedly enter the protected area for poaching activities.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jintu Orang (40), son of late Birsa Orang, a resident of 2 No. Geleki village under Bokakhat Police Station in Golaghat district, and Sarbang Ranghang (31), son of late Renching Ranghang, a resident of Dolamara Langmang Ranghang village under Dolamara Police Station in Karbi Anglong district.

The official said two handmade rifles, believed to have been intended for use in poaching operations, were recovered from the accused. A motorcycle allegedly used by the duo was also seized.

Both the accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they are linked to any larger poaching network operating in and around Kaziranga.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the world's largest population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. Forest authorities, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, have intensified surveillance and anti-poaching measures in recent years to protect the park's wildlife.