8 Pantry Staples That Could Get Pricier In The Next 30 Days

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Two tomato cans are repurposed as planters for fresh basil leaves. Canned tomato products are among the pantry staples expected to see price hikes this month as global supply issues impact harvest yields across major growing regions. Pexels.

Grocery prices are still evolving, and some items are expected to see significant hikes in the next month. Staying ahead of these changes is a great way to protect your budget from future shocks. We have analyzed the current market trends to identify which pantry items are at risk of rising costs. You can save money by stocking up on these essentials before the next price update hits the shelves. Here are eight staples that you should consider buying sooner rather than later.

1. Canned Tomato Goods

Global weather events have impacted tomato harvests in several key growing regions across the world recently. This shortage will likely push the price of canned sauce and diced tomatoes higher this month. If you use these often for pasta or soups, grab a few extra cans this week. It is a small investment that will keep your pantry ready for several months of cooking. Being prepared is the best way to ignore the temporary price spike in the aisle.

2. Coffee Beans and Grounds

The coffee market is dealing with complex supply issues threatening to push prices up again soon. You should check your current supply and see if you need to refresh your coffee stash this week. Buying an extra bag or two now will protect you from paying more for your morning caffeine fix later. It is a staple that never goes to waste in most households, so stock up now. You will be glad you did when the new prices show up.

3. Dried Rice and Grains

Transportation and labor costs are slowly pushing the retail price of bulk grains slightly higher each month. Rice is a staple you should always keep in your pantry for quick, filling dinner meals. Buying a large bag now is a smart way to lock in the current price for the summer. It is an affordable investment that provides a massive amount of food for your entire family. Grab an extra bag to avoid the upcoming price adjustments in the store.

4. Sugar and Baking Sweeteners

Sugar production has had setbacks that will likely result in higher retail prices soon. If you do much baking at home, you should check your supply before the next wave of inflation. Keeping a few bags on hand ensures you are ready for any project without worrying about the cost. Sugar is shelf-stable for a very long time if you store it in a cool, dry place. It is a practical way to manage your future kitchen expenses today.

5. Pasta and Specialty Grains

Pasta prices are tied to the cost of wheat, which has been volatile due to global market conditions. You can expect to see small price bumps as retailers update their inventory costs in the next month. Stocking your shelves with a few extra boxes of pasta is a very affordable insurance policy. It remains one of the best budget meals you can make for your kids on a busy night. Buy the extra boxes now to keep your weekly spending very stable.

6. Cooking Oils and Fats

Cooking oil prices have been fluctuating and could trend upward as supply chain logistics remain under pressure. You should review your pantry to see if you are running low on your favorite olive or vegetable oil. Having an extra bottle on hand means you can continue cooking without concern for price fluctuations. It is an essential item that you use in almost every single meal you prepare at home. Save yourself the stress by buying your extra oil on sale this week.

7. Peanut Butter and Spreads

Peanut butter is a kid favorite that is seeing some rising costs due to higher processing and packaging expenses. You can often find great deals on these spreads if you buy them before the new prices arrive. They last for a long time and provide excellent protein for school lunches and snacks. Keep a few extra jars in your pantry so you never run out unexpectedly. It is an easy way to protect your family's food budget from future increases.

8. Spices and Dried Herbs

The price of importing exotic spices and herbs is currently rising due to global transportation and fuel costs. If you often use specific blends, you might want to refresh your cabinet before the next price reset. Having a well-stocked spice drawer makes every home-cooked meal taste much better for very little money. Check your supplies and pick up the ones you are low on during your next visit. Your home cooking will benefit, and your wallet will stay happy, too.

Anticipate The Changes

Anticipating grocery price changes is a smart way to manage your family finances in a fluctuating economy. By identifying these eight pantry items, you can save money by planning your shopping trip. Keep your eyes on the weekly circulars to see if any of these items go on sale this week. Being a prepared shopper is the best way to beat the rising cost of living at the grocery store. Start your pantry stock up now to enjoy the current lower prices for longer.

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