Liberty Military Housing Named Finalist In Ragan's 2026 HR Awards For Workplace Wellness Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Huntington Beach, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Ragan HR Awards in the Workplace Wellness Program category. This award recognizes the company's comprehensive holistic wellness initiative, Live Well Liberty, and the positive impact that the program has had on Liberty's employee-owners in its first year.

Launched in 2025, Live Well Liberty aims to support its team members' physical, emotional, and social well-being through four guiding pillars: movements, nourishment, purpose, and connection. In its first year, the program had a 100% adoption rate, with every Liberty team member participating in at least one aspect of Live Well Liberty. Some programs and tools that are available through the initiative include:

Wellhub , a wellness platform that gives employee-owners no-cost memberships to a wide-ranging network of gyms, studios, wellness apps, and health resources. Liberty team members can utilize in-person services, such as gym and studio fitness memberships, and take advantage of subscription services on apps like Apple Fitness+, Strava, and Headspace. 63.85% of Liberty team members signed up for the program in its first year and checked in to its resources 23,896 times.

MarketPlace Care Partners, which provides 24/7, personalized and proactive mental health support for team members and their families. This service has been utilized more than 4,400 times by 1,500 individual team members.

Operation Community, which allows Liberty team members to dedicate paid time to volunteer with local community organizations that mean the most to them. 729 team members took advantage of the opportunity to volunteer through this program, donating 3,157 total hours to community organizations in their regions.

Giving Liberty Charity Fund , a charity fund that offers financial assistance to Liberty employee-owners who are experiencing an unplanned, life-altering circumstance. 35.8% of Liberty team members consistently donate to this fund through an automatic payroll deduction.

“At Liberty, we encourage our team members to take ownership of their well-being and future success, and we are committed to providing programs and services that help them thrive both professionally and personally. Our wellness initiatives reflect that commitment by fostering a culture where our team members feel supported, empowered, and equipped to live healthier, more balanced lives,” says Leslie Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Liberty Military Housing.“We recognize that our strength comes from the dedication of our team and that by taking care of our employee-owners through initiatives like Live Well Liberty, we ensure that they are equipped to offer exceptional care and service to the military families who live in our communities.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of War (DoW) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.

CONTACT: Brooke Scarbrough Liberty Military Housing 757.618.6825...