Silksilky Earns OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certification Across Its Full Mulberry Silk Collection, Bringing Third-Party Safety Standards To“Beauty Sleep”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent textile-safety certification now covers the brand's silk pillowcases, hair bonnets, sleepwear and bedding - a benchmark for consumers managing eczema, acne and reactive skin

Denver, CO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilkSilky, a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in 100% mulberry silk sleep products, today announced that its entire product collection has achieved OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certification, one of the textile industry's most widely recognized independent safety standards. Under the certification, every component of a finished product - fabric, thread, dye and trim - is tested against an extensive catalogue of substances known to be harmful to human health, including heavy metals and irritating chemical residues.

The milestone reflects a broader shift in how consumers evaluate their sleep environment. While the American beauty market has built elaborate nighttime skincare routines around serums and night creams, the surface those products rest against for eight hours - the pillowcase - has historically received far less scrutiny. Conventional cotton fabric is comparatively absorbent and creates friction against skin and hair throughout the night, working against the very products consumers apply before bed.

At the center of the certified collection is the SilkSilky 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, offered in 19, 22 and 30 momme weights. Mulberry silk fiber is composed of proteins containing 18 amino acids and presents a markedly smoother surface than cotton, substantially reducing the nightly friction associated with sleep creases, frizz and hair breakage. Because silk is naturally less absorbent than cotton, it also helps topical skincare products remain on the skin rather than transferring into the fabric overnight.

“Sensitive-skin consumers read ingredient labels on everything they put on their face, but almost no one can tell you what is in their pillowcase,” said Nina, founder of SilkSilky.“Certifying the entire collection to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 means customers don't have to take our word for it - an independent body has verified that every thread is free of the substances most likely to irritate skin.”

The certification extends across SilkSilky's category line-up. The Pure Silk Bowknot Tie Bonnet applies the same low-friction principle to hair care: by limiting the mechanical abrasion of tossing and turning against cotton, the bonnet helps preserve the hair cuticle, retain natural oils and moisture, and extend the life of salon blowouts. The Pure Silk Pajamas Short PJs Set draws on silk's breathable, moisture-wicking structure to moderate body temperature through the night - a relevant property given that overheating and night sweats are among the most commonly reported causes of disrupted sleep. The collection's flagship 25mm 4-Piece Silk Bedding Set ships in premium gift packaging.

The OEKO-TEX® certification (Certificate No. 2406198) complements SilkSilky's ECOCERT GREENLIFE certification (No. 00297582), which attests to environmental, health and social-responsibility standards in the brand's production. Certification details can be independently verified through the OEKO-TEX® Label Check database.











SilkSilky's certified collection is available at and the brand's localized storefronts across 13 markets in North America, Europe and Australia.

About SilkSilky

SilkSilky is a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in 6A-grade 100% mulberry silk sleepwear, apparel, bedding and accessories. The brand was founded after its founder, who struggled with chronic skin inflammation, experienced the difference that sleeping on natural silk made - and set out to make high-quality silk accessible at everyday prices. SilkSilky operates localized storefronts in 13 markets across North America, Europe and Australia, reports more than 1.2 million customers worldwide and over 1.2 million silk sleepwear and apparel items sold in 2025, and backs every purchase with a 365-day return policy. The brand holds OEKO-TEX® (No. 2406198) and ECOCERT GREENLIFE (No. 00297582) certifications. For more information, visit

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