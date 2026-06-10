Bitget Wallet: $13M In Tokenized Spacex IPO Subscriptions Close In 30 Minutes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subscription gave users direct access to a landmark IPO from their self-custodial wallets, powered by xStocks and settled on Solana





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial wallet and everyday finance app, reported that its tokenized SpaceX IPO subscription, powered by xStocks, closed 4x oversubscribed within 30 minutes, expanding from an initial $3 million allocation to $13 million as demand surged, signaling strong capital conviction among self-custodial wallet users seeking direct onchain access to high-profile public listings.

The subscription opened on June 9 and was available to all Bitget Wallet users with no account tier or status requirements, with entry starting at $10. All $13 million in commitments were made on Solana, with users subscribing using USDT and USDC directly from their self-custodial wallets, as part of Bitget Wallet's expanding real-world asset offerings.

"The speed and scale of demand here reflects something the traditional IPO system was never designed to accommodate. Crypto-native users with capital conviction and no tolerance for gatekeepers," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Self-custodial wallets are becoming a serious channel for capital markets access."

The result points to a distinct and underserved segment of the capital markets: users who hold meaningful onchain assets and want direct exposure to high-profile listings without routing through a broker or exchange. Bitget Wallet plans to expand its tokenized IPO offerings to cover more equity listings, giving users an onchain entry point to some of the world's most in-demand assets.

Bitget Wallet serves as an end-to-end platform for tokenized asset access, from retail subscription through to institutional-grade trading infrastructure. The platform supports over 300 RWA tokens, giving users direct onchain access to tokenized equities and real-world assets. It has also launched the industry's first DEX Aggregator API for market-order trading of tokenized real-world assets, with Ondo Finance and xStocks among the integrations.

SPCXx token distribution will be completed before June 12, 2026, the same day SpaceX is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq. The final IPO offering price will be determined by the issuer and underwriters, and allocations will be distributed on a pro-rata basis. xStock tokens provide price exposure to the underlying equity and do not confer shareholder rights.

For more information, please visit Bitget Wallet official channel.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards. The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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