BARE International Advances Global Collaboration And Industry Leadership Through European Engagements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BARE International, a global leader in customer experience research and insights, recently concluded a series of leadership meetings, strategic business discussions, and industry engagements across Europe as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening global capabilities, advancing innovation, and delivering exceptional support to clients and evaluators worldwide.

The European engagements were led by Jason Bare, President of BARE International, alongside key company leaders, including Gyselle Gomez del Valle, Global Operations Director, and Jeno Zsiga, General Manager for BARE Europe. Together, the leadership team met with regional teams, strategic international partners, and industry professionals across Budapest, Alicante, and Fairfax to strengthen collaboration, align strategic initiatives, and support continued growth across global markets.

“These meetings are about much more than travel,” said Bare.“They represent our continued investment in the relationships, partnerships, and people that allow us to provide exceptional service worldwide while maintaining the local understanding and personal touch our clients value. Our strength comes from combining global capabilities with strong regional connections.”

Throughout the visit, BARE International leadership focused on strengthening relationships across its global network, including strategic business relationships, technology collaborations, and regional operations teams that help support the company's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality customer experience programs worldwide. Discussions centered around innovation, evaluator support, operational alignment, and enhancing the overall client and shopper experience across diverse markets.

“Strong relationships are essential to delivering consistent quality and operational excellence on a global scale,” added Gomez del Valle.“By working closely with our regional teams and technology partners around the world, we are able to create more seamless experiences for both clients and evaluators while continuing to strengthen our global capabilities.”

As part of BARE International's ongoing operational transformation efforts, Rita Gallo, IT Business Relationship Manager, continues to play a critical role in strengthening collaboration and alignment between BARE's global systems, regional operations, and key business relationships.

“Partnerships are strongest when there is alignment, transparency, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement,” explained Gallo.“As we continue evolving our systems and processes globally, maintaining strong relationships with our partners helps ensure we deliver scalable, efficient, and innovative solutions that support both our clients and field teams.”

The trip also included participation in the MSPA Europe/Africa Conference, where Michael Bare, CEO, joined Jason Bare and Zsiga to connect with fellow industry leaders and celebrate continued advancement in the mystery shopping and customer experience research community. BARE International was recognized among the MSPA Europe/Africa Elite Membership Holders for 2026, further reinforcing the company's longstanding reputation for professionalism, quality, and industry leadership.

“Receiving MSPA Elite recognition is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our entire European team and global reach,” shared Zsiga.“This recognition highlights the standards we hold ourselves to every day and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for both our clients and evaluators across every market we serve.”

BARE International's ongoing investment in advanced technologies, AI-augmented analytics, and business intelligence solutions continues to strengthen its ability to deliver meaningful, actionable insights to organizations worldwide. By combining innovative technology with human expertise and deep operational knowledge, BARE helps clients improve customer experience, identify opportunities, and make more informed business decisions.

“Our clients rely on us not only for data, but for trusted partnerships and expertise worldwide,” said Bare.“By continuing to invest in our teams, technologies, and international relationships, we are ensuring that BARE remains positioned to deliver the highest level of service, insight, and innovation across every market we support.”

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience and market research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, business intelligence reporting and analytics, and customer satisfaction solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and operations in over 175 countries, BARE supports businesses across industries with data-driven insights that drive results. Learn more at