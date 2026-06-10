Peirano Estate Winery's 2023 Chardonnay Earns Best Of Class, Double Gold, & 94 Points At The OC Fair Wine Competition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that its 2023 Chardonnay has been awarded Best of Class, Double Gold, and an outstanding 94-point rating at the prestigious Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

The award highlights the exceptional quality and craftsmanship behind Peirano Estate Winery's Chardonnay program and reinforces the winery's longstanding commitment to producing award-winning wines from the heart of Lodi wine country.

This latest achievement adds to an impressive track record for Peirano Estate Winery. Every wine in the winery's current released portfolio of 14 wines has achieved a rating of 90 points or above, underscoring the dedication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define the Peirano winemaking philosophy.

“We are honored to receive this distinction for our 2023 Chardonnay,” said Lance Randolph, owner, winemaker & grower.“Earning Best of Class, Double Gold, and 94 points from such a respected competition is a testament to the dedication of our vineyard and winemaking team, and to the exceptional fruit grown on our historic estate.”

The 2023 Chardonnay impressed judges with its balance, complexity, and varietal character, standing out among entries from across California and beyond. The Best of Class designation recognizes the wine as the top performer within its category, while the Double Gold medal signifies unanimous gold medal votes from the judging panel.

For generations, Peirano Estate Winery has combined sustainable vineyard practices, meticulous winemaking, and a rich family heritage to create wines that showcase the unique character of Lodi. The success of the 2023 Chardonnay adds another milestone to the winery's growing list of honors and further strengthens its reputation for excellence.

The award-winning 2023 Chardonnay is available at the tasting room and website

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned winery located in the heart of Lodi, California. Farming the same historic estate vineyards for generations, the Peirano family is dedicated to producing premium wines that reflect the region's rich heritage, distinctive terroir, and commitment to quality. From vineyard to bottle, every Peirano wine is crafted with the goal of delivering exceptional character, consistency, and value.