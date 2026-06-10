Naveen Patnaik Reviews BJD's Organisational Preparations For Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 10 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday held a detailed review meeting with party leaders who contested and lost in the 2024 Assembly elections, discussing the BJD's organisational strength in their constituencies and issues such as the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, saw participation from leaders representing around 100 constituencies. The BJD supremo directly interacted with more than 70 leaders, listening to their feedback, concerns and suggestions regarding the party's future course of action.

Mishra said the interaction was aimed at energising party workers and preparing the organisation for the upcoming Panchayat elections as well as the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls. According to an official statement of the BJD, Patnaik advised party leaders and workers to begin preparations with full confidence for the Panchayat and ULB elections.

He also urged the leaders to place greater emphasis on social media outreach and communication. Targeting the state government, Patnaik alleged that the law-and-order situation in Odisha had completely deteriorated over the past two years.

The BJD president said the general public has been living in fear and that crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and atrocities against women had crossed all limits under the BJP-led state government. Patnaik further stated that the state's economic condition had worsened significantly since the BJP came to power.

He also expressed concern that elderly persons and differently abled beneficiaries were not receiving social security pensions during the current government's tenure. Patnaik remarked that such administrative disorder had never been witnessed under any previous government in Odisha.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJD's 24-year rule, Patnaik said Odisha had carved out a distinct identity nationally through progress in disaster management, food security, healthcare, education, sports, irrigation, infrastructure development and welfare initiatives for farmers, women and weaker sections.

Speaking on the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state, Patnaik described it as an extremely important issue. Citing lacunas witnessed during SIR exercises in other states, he advised party workers to remain vigilant and ensure that no eligible voter's name is deleted from the electoral rolls due to even a minor typographical error.