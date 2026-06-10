Bihar: Woman Drugged, Raped, Blackmailed For Religious Conversion, Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 10 (IANS) A shocking case involving alleged rape, blackmail, and coercion for religious conversion has come to light from the Ramgarh police station area of Bihar's Kaimur district.

Police have arrested the main accused and his wife after the victim lodged a complaint detailing the incident.

According to a police official, the accused allegedly lured the woman to their residence, made her consume a spiked drink, sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, recorded the act on a mobile phone, and later threatened to circulate the video on social media unless she converted to their religion.

Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gopal Krishna disclosed details of the case during a press conference held on Wednesday. He stated that the victim submitted a written complaint at Ramgarh police station on Tuesday seeking legal action against the accused.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on the evening of June 4, when Ekram Ansari, a resident of Darwan village under the Ramgarh police station limits, along with his wife, Shahida Begum, allegedly invited the victim to their house under a pretext.

Police said the woman was allegedly given a drink mixed with an intoxicating substance, after which she lost consciousness. The SDPO stated that while the victim was unconscious, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will. Investigators further alleged that the accused's wife recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

According to the police, the accused couple later used the video to mentally pressure and threaten the victim, allegedly warning that the footage would be made viral on social media if she refused to convert to their religion.

Following the complaint, Kaimur police launched an immediate operation. Ramgarh police arrested both accused, Ekram Ansari and Shahida Begum, within four hours of the FIR being registered.

Police have registered a case under Ramgarh Police Station Case No. 150/26 and initiated further legal proceedings. Authorities stated that steps are also being taken to ensure the victim's safety and provide counselling support.

During the press briefing, SDPO Gopal Krishna said the prime accused has a prior criminal history and had previously faced allegations related to molestation and inappropriate behaviour toward women.

Police officials stated that efforts are underway to ensure a speedy trial in the matter so that strict legal action can be taken against the accused at the earliest.

The incident has triggered outrage in the area, with local residents demanding stringent punishment for those involved.