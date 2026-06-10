TN: ECI Initiates Preparations For Bypolls To Five Vacant Assembly Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun preliminary preparations for conducting by-elections to five vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, following a series of resignations that created vacancies in the State Legislative Assembly.

The 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly election was held on April 23, with votes counted on May 4. The Tamilaga Munnetra Congress (TMC), led by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party. However, the party fell short of the 118 seats required to form a government on its own.

Subsequently, the TMC secured the support of the Congress, the Communist parties, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Nadu, and the Indian Union Muslim League, enabling it to form the government. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister and assumed office in May.

During the Assembly election, Vijay contested from both the Tiruchy East and Perambur constituencies and won in both seats. As required under election rules, he later vacated one of the constituencies and resigned as MLA for Tiruchy East, creating the first vacancy.

Further vacancies arose after four AIADMK legislators who had supported the TMC government during the trust vote resigned from the Assembly and subsequently joined the ruling party. The legislators were S. Jayakumar from Perundurai, Maragatham Kumaravel from Madhurantakam, P. Sathyabama from Dharapuram, and Isakki Subbiah from Ambasamudram.

Following the resignations, the Assembly Secretariat officially declared the respective constituencies vacant. Tiruchy East was declared vacant on May 10, while Perundurai, Madhurantakam and Dharapuram were declared vacant on May 25. Ambasamudram was declared vacant on May 26.

Under election laws, by-elections are generally required to be held within six months of a seat falling vacant, unless exceptional circumstances prevent the poll. With all five vacancies now formally notified, the Election Commission has initiated groundwork for the by-elections.

According to sources, district election officers and district collectors have been directed to complete necessary preparatory arrangements by June 22. The poll panel has also issued orders appointing Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for all five constituencies, a key administrative step that signals the beginning of the election process.

An official announcement on the by-election schedule is expected in the coming weeks, following the Commission's review of administrative and logistical requirements.