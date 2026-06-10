PMK Leader Anbumani Urges CM Vijay To Oppose Mekedatu Project, Warns Of Water Crisis In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to take a firm stand against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and impress upon the Union government the need to prevent its construction, warning that the project could seriously threaten Tamil Nadu's water security and further complicate the long-standing Cauvery river dispute.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Airport, Anbumani expressed concern over the state's current water situation, saying that the Mettur Dam, which is traditionally opened on June 12 every year to support Kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta region, may not be opened on schedule this year due to inadequate water storage.

He noted that only around 40 TMC of water is presently available in the reservoir, significantly lower than the level normally required for the annual release of irrigation water.

The PMK leader said the situation was particularly alarming as it was the first time in seven years that uncertainty had arisen over the customary opening of the dam.

Against this backdrop, Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu could not afford any further reduction in Cauvery water inflows.

Referring to Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, the PMK President added that interstate river agreements and established legal principles do not permit upstream states to undertake major projects affecting downstream states without obtaining their consent.

He alleged that Karnataka had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project without securing Tamil Nadu's approval and described the move as "unfair" and "contrary to the interests of downstream riparian states".

Warning of the long-term implications of the project, Anbumani said an additional dam across the Cauvery in Karnataka could adversely affect water availability in Tamil Nadu, particularly during years of low rainfall.

He cautioned that the state could face severe shortages in the future, extending even to drinking water needs if adequate safeguards were not ensured.

The PMK leader called upon Chief Minister Vijay to raise the issue strongly with the Union government during his visit to New Delhi and seek immediate intervention to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery waters.

Anbumani also expressed grief over the death of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja.

Recalling his recent meeting with the acclaimed director on June 2, the PMK President said that Bharathiraja had appeared to be in good health and described his sudden death as a "great loss to Tamil cinema and the cultural landscape of the state".