Tripura Court Issues Notice To Abhishek Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) A lower court in Tripura has issued a notice to Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently in New Delhi.

A complaint was filed at the Khowai police station in Tripura after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been summoned in that case. He has been ordered to appear in person at the Khowai district court on June 22.

However, this notice for appearance was not sent by Speed Post but was routed through a lower court in Alipore, Kolkata. The lower court in Kolkata appointed a Bailiff for the purpose.

As per the rules, such a summons must be delivered to the concerned person through the local police station. The Bailiff appointed by the court at Alipore first delivered the summons to the Kalighat Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the residence of both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee falls.

Thereafter, a messenger from Kalighat Police Station reached the address at which the summons was issued by the Khowai district court in Tripura.

The address was 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street, which is the official residence of Mamata Banerjee and also the official address of the Trinamool office. The messenger reached the address before Mamata Banerjee had arrived in Kolkata from New Delhi.

On behalf of Abhishek Banerjee, the summons was received by Trinamool legislator and the party's state spokesman in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh.

However, Ghosh refused to comment on this matter to the media.

Incidentally, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee had gone to New Delhi to attend a crucial meeting of the opposition Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc scheduled on June 8.

On June 9, Mamata Banerjee held a one-on-one meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, while Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Although Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata this evening, her nephew remains in New Delhi.