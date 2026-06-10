Gujarat Factory Sealed After 452 Litres Of Suspected Ghee Worth Rs 2.85 Lakh Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 10 (IANS) A manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad has been sealed, and 452 litres of suspected ghee, worth approximately Rs 2.85 lakh, have been seized during a joint enforcement operation by the Gujarat Food and Drugs Regulatory Authority and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said on Wednesday.

The action was carried out at Shri Matangi Dairy and Food Products in the Kathwada area of the city as part of a statewide drive targeting food adulteration and regulatory violations.

According to the Food and Drugs Regulatory Authority, a flying squad from Gandhinagar conducted a surprise inspection at the premises following directions issued under the state's ongoing campaign against food adulteration.

During the inspection, officials cited several concerns, including a strong suspicion of adulteration, the sale of ghee at an unusually low price, the absence of mandatory purchase and sales records and the lack of a valid food licence.

Food Safety Officers seized 452 litres of suspected ghee from the unit, valued at around Rs 2.85 lakh. The entire factory was subsequently sealed to facilitate further investigation.

Authorities said the inspection also revealed that the operators were allegedly manufacturing products without the required licence.

Investigators also found indications that production was being carried out under another firm's name, a matter now part of the ongoing inquiry.

Samples of the seized ghee have been collected and sent to a laboratory for scientific examination.

Officials said the results of those tests will determine the next course of action.

Legal proceedings against those responsible will be initiated under the relevant provisions of food safety and regulatory laws if violations are confirmed.

The operation is part of a broader state-level enforcement campaign by the Food and Drugs Regulatory Authority targeting individuals and businesses suspected of compromising food safety standards.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the Gujarat government was continuing to pursue a strict approach against food adulteration and activities that endanger public health.

“The state government is fully committed to protecting public health, and such strict and deterrent action against adulteration elements will continue in the future as well,” Pansheriya said.

Officials said investigations into the case remain ongoing and that further action will be taken after laboratory reports on the seized samples are received.