Assam's Concert Economy Could Generate RS 700 Crore Impact In Five Years: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state's emerging“concert economy” is expected to generate an economic impact of around Rs 700 crore over the next five years, highlighting the growing role of large-scale entertainment events in driving economic activity.

In a post on X, Sarma said the planned concert activities in Assam would provide a significant boost to multiple sectors, including tourism, transportation, hospitality and allied services.

“Rs 700 crore! Yes, that's the economic impact of the planned concert activities over the next five years in Assam. From tourism to transport to stays, every sector of the economy is set to get a major fillip from the concert economy,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The statement comes amid the Assam government's efforts to position the state as a major destination for cultural, entertainment and tourism events in the Northeast. Officials believe that large concerts and live entertainment shows can create substantial economic opportunities by attracting visitors from within and outside the region.

Industry observers note that concert-led tourism has emerged as a significant economic driver across several cities in India and abroad. Besides ticket sales, such events generate spending on hotels, restaurants, local transport, shopping and other tourism-related activities, creating a multiplier effect across the economy.

Over the past year, Assam has witnessed a growing number of major cultural and entertainment events, reflecting the government's strategy to leverage the state's improving connectivity and tourism infrastructure. The administration has been promoting Assam as a hub for investment, tourism and cultural exchanges under its broader economic development agenda.

According to officials, the anticipated Rs 700 crore economic impact will be distributed across various sectors, with hospitality and tourism likely to emerge as key beneficiaries. Increased visitor footfall during major events is also expected to support local businesses, event management firms, transport operators and service providers.

The government has been actively promoting new avenues of economic growth beyond traditional sectors, with the concert economy seen as a promising contributor to employment generation, entrepreneurship, and revenue creation in the coming years.