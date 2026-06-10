Noida: 2 Mobile Snatchers Nabbed 21 Cell Phones, Stolen Bike Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, June 10 (IANS) The Noida police, launching a major crackdown on mobile-snatching gangs, apprehended two mobile snatchers on Wednesday and recovered about two dozen stolen mobile phones from their custody.

The two mobile snatchers, identified as Lokesh and Pradeep, were apprehended by police in Noida Sector-55 based on electronic surveillance.

The clampdown on mobile snatching gangs, followed by multiple complaints of daylight robbery at isolated locations and also in bustling market areas.

The Noida police arrested the two accused, both residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar and found drug addiction as the key driver behind their criminal conduct.

The arrested individuals were identified as Lokesh and Pradeep alias Bhirri and apprehended in Sector-55. Both are residents of Shantikunj Colony in Bisrakh, ​​Gautam Buddha Nagar.

A stolen motorcycle was recovered from their possession. Two illegal knives were also recovered from both accused.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they were addicted to drugs and resorted to mobile snatching to fund their needs.

After the crime, they used to sell the snatched mobile phones in Delhi markets.

The accused admitted to having snatched a mobile phone near Sector-59 Metro station last month. Another incident of iPhone-16 snatching happened in Sector-12/22 Chauda Mod area in May. Both stolen phones were sold in Delhi for good monetary returns.

According to police, both accused have a criminal past and were found to be involved in similar incidents earlier.

Both the accused are facing a dozen cases involving serious offenses such as theft, robbery, illegal possession of weapons, and buying and selling of stolen goods.