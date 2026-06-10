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NOVARTIS BRINGS 'TOGETHER WE RIDE' TO YAS MARINA CIRCUIT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ABU DHABI PUBLIC HEALTH CENTRE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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More than 1,500 participants attended special TrainYAS edition celebrating health, wellbeing and community on the occasion of World Bicycle Day
Event delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and brought to you by Novartis
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