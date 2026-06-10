NOVARTIS BRINGS 'TOGETHER WE RIDE' TO YAS MARINA CIRCUIT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ABU DHABI PUBLIC HEALTH CENTRE

More than 1,500 participants attended special TrainYAS edition celebrating health, wellbeing and community on the occasion of World Bicycle Day Event delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and brought to you by Novartis

Abu Dhabi, UAE –June 2026: Yas Marina Circuit successfully hosted a special edition of its flagship TrainYAS community fitness programme, Together We Ride, on 3 June, bringing together more than 1,500 participants for an evening dedicated to movement, wellbeing and community engagement.

Presented in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and brought to you by Novartis, the event transformed Yas Marina Circuit into a vibrant hub of activity, encouraging families and the wider community to come together in support of healthier lifestyles.

As one of the UAE's most popular community fitness initiatives, TrainYAS continues to provide residents with unique opportunities to stay active in an inclusive environment while experiencing one of the country's most iconic sporting venues. This special edition reinforced the programme's role in promoting physical activity, social connection and long-term wellbeing.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:“We are proud to have welcomed more than 1,500 participants to this special edition of TrainYAS. 'Together We Ride' demonstrated the power of community and highlighted the importance of creating accessible opportunities for people to prioritise their health and wellbeing. Through partnerships with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Novartis Gulf and our supporting partners, we continue to build meaningful experiences that encourage active lifestyles and bring communities together.”

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of Novartis GCC, commented:“At Novartis, we believe that improving heart health starts long before patients enter the healthcare system. Initiatives like TrainYAS reflect the power of prevention, awareness, movement, and community engagement; core elements in addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases. We are proud to support platforms that inspire healthier lifestyles and help shift the focus toward proactive, long-term wellbeing.”

Participants at the event commended the facilities at Yas Marina Circuit and the positive atmosphere throughout the evening. Many described the experience as a rare opportunity to spend time surrounded by fellow riders in a vibrant community setting, with attendees repeatedly highlighting the fun, inclusive and enjoyable nature of the event.

TrainYAS is presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and remains one of the UAE's leading community fitness programmes, welcoming thousands of residents to Yas Marina Circuit throughout the year.

Members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye on Yas Marina Circuit's channels for upcoming TrainYAS editions and future community activations.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

ABOUT ABU DHABI PUBLIC HEALTH CENTRE ADPHC:

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate's dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi's vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.

ABOUT NOVARTIS:

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.