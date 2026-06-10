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“If I Was Given The Option, I'd Start A Business In Dubai” Billionaire Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'leary In Conversation With Dubai-Based Entrepreneur & Founder Of Tetr College Of Business, Pratham Mittal
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ~ In a candid conversation with Dubai-based entrepreneur and Tetr College of Business Founder Pratham Mittal, O'Leary reflects on entrepreneurship, leadership, artificial intelligence and the realities of building lasting businesses. Dubai,June, 2026 - Billionaire Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary joined Dubai-based entrepreneur and Founder of Tetr College of Business, Pratham Mittal for an insightful conversation on entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, startup success, leadership and the future of global business. The 103-minute conversation offered unfiltered perspectives on building enduring businesses, navigating technological disruption and identifying opportunities in an increasingly competitive global economy. The podcast marked a milestone for Dubai's entrepreneurial and business ecosystem, as Pratham Mittal became the first Dubai-based founder to host an in-depth conversation with Kevin O'Leary. Discussing Dubai's growing prominence as a global business hub, O'Leary remarked that“if I was given the option, I'd start a business in Dubai,” citing the city's strategic location, international connectivity and ability to serve markets across Asia and Europe from a single base. The conversation also touched upon Mittal's recent meeting with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. Recounting the interaction, Mittal shared how entrepreneurs were asked what policy changes would help them double the size of their businesses in Dubai, with the recommendations subsequently implemented within days. O'Leary described the example as“enlightened leadership”, pointing to it as a model for how governments can support entrepreneurship and economic growth. During his unfiltered conversation with Mittal, O'Leary challenged conventional thinking around entrepreneurship, arguing that while nearly 80% of startups fail, lasting businesses are built on execution, customer demand and strong fundamentals. He also questioned the role of traditional consulting careers in preparing future founders and cautioned against the rise of“AI slop”, emphasising that technology cannot substitute for strong business fundamentals. Reflecting on entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, O'Leary argued that the pursuit of validation can be a distraction, emphasising that founders are judged by their ability to execute, not by how well they are liked. The conversation also explored wealth creation, career-building and the future of work. O'Leary shared his views on what it truly means to be financially free, pointing to a portfolio of roughly $5 million invested in Treasury bills as a benchmark for financial independence. He also drew on Steve Jobs' philosophy of separating“signal” from“noise”, sharing that the ability to focus on what truly matters often distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from everyone else. As entrepreneurship continues to evolve alongside advances in technology and shifting global markets, the discussion offered timely insights into what it takes to build resilient, globally relevant businesses. The full conversation is available on Tetr College's official YouTube channel. About Tetr College of Business: Tetr College of Business is a first-of-its-kind global B-school that combines academic learning with real-world experiences across international markets. Through its learn-by-doing model, students build real businesses across international markets while learning directly from founders, operators and industry leaders. Recognised by QS as the Most Innovative Business School in 2025, Tetr College places global immersion at the heart of its Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Global Gap Year programmes. Undergraduate students learn across seven countries, including the USA, China, Argentina, Dubai, India, Europe and Africa, while the postgraduate programme offers immersive learning experiences across markets such as China, Spain and Dubai. Alongside these global immersions, students engage with leading academic institutions and industry ecosystems around the world, such as Cornell University, Fudan University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Bringing together expertise from academia, entrepreneurship and industry, Tetr College's faculty and mentor network includes leaders from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, NASA and SoftBank. Backed by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments, Tetr College is preparing the next generation of founders, innovators and global leaders through an education model built around action, ambition and global exposure.
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