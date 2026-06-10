Cabinet Approves Ahmedabad Metro Expansion, Amaravati Projects Worth ₹4,703 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved infrastructure projects worth about ₹4,703 crore, Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad metro rail project and new government office and residential complexes in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's capital.

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project comprises a 6.032-km corridor that will extend the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar network.

“This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential & Commercial hubs with existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. Further, likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030,” according to an official statement.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What are the key features of Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project?⌵

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project includes a 6.032-km corridor that extends the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar network, aiming to integrate residential and commercial hubs with existing transport.

2How much is the Ahmedabad Metro expansion project expected to cost?⌵

The Ahmedabad Metro expansion project, Phase 2(A), is expected to cost ₹2,169.04 crore, which includes interest during construction.

3Why is the Ahmedabad Metro expansion significant for employment?⌵

The project is expected to generate employment for about 2,000 people during peak construction and around 500 people for operating and maintaining the metro system.

4How will the Ahmedabad Metro project contribute to reducing carbon emissions?⌵

The expansion of the Ahmedabad Metro is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport by providing a more sustainable public transport option.

5What is the planned capacity for the new government office complex in Amaravati?⌵

The new government office complex in Amaravati is designed to accommodate about 8,000 officials and staff members, with a built-up area of 23.25 lakh sq. ft.

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Once operational, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will have an active metro network spanning 77.63 km, the government said.

The project will cost ₹2,169.04 crore, including interest during construction. The government said the project is expected to generate employment for about 2,000 people during peak construction activity, while around 500 people are likely to be employed in operating and maintaining the system.

“With the addition of Phase 2(A) of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and increase in overall Metro Rail Network in Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar cities, can significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport,” said the statement.

The cabinet also approved the construction of central government General Pool office and residential accommodation in Amaravati.

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The office campus will be built on 5.53 acres and designed to accommodate about 8,000 officials and staff members. The project will have a built-up area of 23.25 lakh sq. ft. The residential project will be spread across 17 acres and include 11 residential towers with 1,504 dwelling units. The project will have a built-up area of 31.30 lakh sq. ft, according to a separate statement.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will execute the office and residential projects through the Central Public Works Department at estimated costs of ₹1,299.08 crore and ₹1,234.91 crore, respectively.

Pre-bid activities have begun and tender documents are being prepared.

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The Union cabinet also passed a resolution marking 10 June 2026 as a milestone in India's democratic journey and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the country's longest-serving elected prime minister.

“By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he has surpassed the previous record held by Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964,” an official statement said.