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India Summons US Charge D'affaires Over Attack On Tanker Off Oman Coast As 3 Missing, 21 Rescued: Report

India Summons US Charge D'affaires Over Attack On Tanker Off Oman Coast As 3 Missing, 21 Rescued: Report


2026-06-10 01:31:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast as 3 missing, 21 rescued, according to PTI citing sources.

(This is a breaking news. More to come)

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