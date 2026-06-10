Africa Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Africa's Stock Markets Are The World's Hottest As The Money Map Redraws - Rio Times

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Africa's stock markets are among the hottest in the world this year, and the ranking of who leads is being redrawn. Nigeria has overtaken Morocco to become the continent's second-largest market.

South Africa just won its first ratings upgrade in two decades, while the continent's central banks are splitting three ways on interest rates. Confidence is returning, though unevenly.

Today's Africa Intelligence Brief covers the continent's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Swahili, and Afrikaans sources.

Africa - The World's Hottest Markets

Among the Best Returns Anywhere

African stock markets are delivering some of the strongest returns in the world this year. A long rally has lifted exchanges across the continent.

The gains reflect reforms, strong company earnings, and renewed interest from foreign investors. Money is flowing back into African shares.

The Map Is Redrawn

Nigeria's exchange has climbed to about $117 billion, overtaking Morocco. That makes it the continent's second-largest market, behind only South Africa.

South Africa's Johannesburg exchange remains far ahead at around $1.5 trillion. Nigeria's rise marks a striking shift in Africa's financial map.

Kenya - Holding the Line on Rates

Resisting the Pressure

Kenya's central bank kept its interest rate steady, despite calls from banks to raise it. The decision favoured supporting growth over tightening.

It joins a wider African trend of holding rates rather than moving. Several neighbours have paused after years of cuts.

A Cautious Middle Ground

Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Ghana have all held recently. They are waiting to see how prices and growth develop.

The hold gives businesses a steadier footing for now. Kenya is betting that inflation will ease without a rate rise.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → South Africa - A First Upgrade in 21 Years

A Landmark Vote of Confidence

South Africa won its first credit-rating upgrade from Fitch in nearly 21 years. The agency lifted the country one notch, to a higher grade below investment level.

It cited four straight years of careful budgeting and primary surpluses. The country was only the second in the G20 to be upgraded by Fitch this year.

A Broad Turnaround

The move follows an S&P upgrade late last year and a positive outlook from Moody 's. All three big agencies now point the same way.

Lower borrowing costs should follow for government and households. After years of decline, the trend has clearly turned.

The Continent - A Policy Map Split Three Ways

Three Different Answers

Africa's central banks are responding to the same pressures in different ways. A few, like Botswana, Rwanda, Mauritius, and South Africa, have raised rates.

Others, like Angola and Zambia, are still cutting them. The largest group, including Kenya and Egypt, is simply holding.

One Shock, Many Choices

The split reflects how differently each economy feels the same forces. Inflation, growth, and currency strength vary widely across the continent.

It is a sign of a maturing, diverse set of economies. There is no single African story on interest rates this year.

East Africa - The Continent's Growth Engine

The Fastest Sub-Region

East Africa is set to be the continent's fastest-growing region in 2026. The United Nations projects growth of about 5.8% there this year.

Ethiopia and Kenya are expected to lead the way. Regional trade and a push into renewable energy are powering the expansion.

A Cloud on the Horizon

The growth comes despite heavy debt costs across the region. Interest payments now absorb close to 15% of public revenues.

Food and fuel prices also remain exposed to global swings. The promise is real, but so are the constraints.

Nigeria - The Rally Keeps Running

Banks and Energy Lead

Nigeria's market kept climbing in its latest session, with trading volume sharply higher. Banking and energy shares led the gainers.

First HoldCo rose more than 11%, and Airtel Africa added about 10%. The market's value now sits near 157 trillion naira.

The World's Fastest Frontier Market

A two-year rally has made Nigeria the fastest-growing frontier market in the world. Banking reform and currency changes have drawn investors back.

Domestic institutions are now a bigger force in the market. The rise has been broad, reaching well beyond the largest companies.

Egypt - Betting on the Private Sector

Courting Investment

Egypt is pushing to draw far more private investment into its economy. It is seeking around $14 billion in total for new projects.

The aim is to lean less on the state and more on private firms. An export-led strategy sits at the heart of the plan.

Exporting Its Expertise

Egypt's big construction groups are already building across Africa. Its textile industry is targeting $10 billion in exports by 2030.

Inflation remains high, though, at close to 15%. The reforms aim to build a steadier, more open economy over time.

The Backdrop - An Outside Risk

Growth Holds Firm

For all the change, Africa's overall growth is holding firm near 4% this year. The continent remains one of the world's more dynamic regions.

Improving stability in several major economies is helping. The broad direction of travel is positive.

A Note of Caution

The African Development Bank warns of strain from higher global commodity prices. Oil-importing countries are the most exposed to the pressure.

Food security is a particular concern for the most vulnerable. It is the clearest outside risk to an otherwise improving picture.

The Read

African stock markets are delivering some of the world's strongest returns in 2026, and the ranking of who leads is being redrawn. Nigeria's exchange has climbed to about $117 billion, overtaking Morocco to become the continent's second-largest market behind South Africa's $1.5 trillion Johannesburg exchange.

South Africa won its first Fitch upgrade in nearly 21 years, citing four straight years of careful budgeting, while Kenya held its interest rate steady despite calls to raise it. The continent's central banks are splitting three ways, with some hiking, some cutting, and the largest group holding.

East Africa is set to be the fastest-growing sub-region at about 5.8%, led by Ethiopia and Kenya, even as heavy debt costs constrain the upside. The thread of the day is a money map being redrawn, with confidence returning across the continent, though unevenly.

Today · African stock markets among the world's best performers in 2026 Today · Nigeria overtakes Morocco as the continent's second-largest market Today · Kenya's central bank holds its rate despite calls to hike Recent · South Africa's first Fitch upgrade in 21 years Ongoing · Africa's central banks splitting three ways on rates 2026 · East Africa set to grow about 5.8%, the fastest sub-region Ongoing · Egypt courting about $14 billion in private investment Ongoing · The Middle East shock testing oil-importing economies

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