Asia Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, June 10, 2026: India Races, Indonesia Brakes As Asia's Great Divide Widens - Rio Times

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One set of global forces is splitting Asia into clear winners and strugglers. India just confirmed itself as the world's fastest-growing major economy, while Indonesia slammed on the brakes to defend its currency.

Vietnam won a landmark market upgrade, the chip boom is lifting Korea, and China is still fighting weak prices. The gap between the region's strong and strained is widening.

Today's Asia Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, and English sources.

India - The World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy

Growth Accelerates

India's economy grew 7.7% in the latest financial year, up from 7.1% the year before. That makes it once again the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Strong domestic demand and investment powered the gain. The figure confirms India's place as the standout among large economies.

One Cloud to Watch

The central bank, though, has raised its inflation forecast. It flagged the risk that costly oil could feed into prices.

Even so, the long-term growth story remains intact for investors. India looks like the clear winner in a divided region.

Indonesia - Hitting the Emergency Brake

A Surprise Rate Rise

Indonesia's central bank raised interest rates without warning on Tuesday. It lifted its key rate by a quarter point to 5.5%.

The move came more than a week before its scheduled meeting. The goal was to defend a currency at record lows.

A Currency Under Pressure

The rupiah has fallen more than 7% this year, the weakest in the region. It recently broke past 18,000 to the dollar for the first time.

The emergency hike shows how serious the strain has become. Indonesia is fighting to steady its money as investors pull back.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Vietnam - A Ticket to the Big Leagues

A Landmark Upgrade

Vietnam has won an upgrade to emerging-market status from index provider FTSE Russell. The change takes effect in September.

It could channel billions of dollars into one of the region's best markets. Years of patient reform are finally paying off.

Records Keep Falling

Vietnam's stock market recently hit a record high near 1,929 points. A credit-outlook upgrade from Moody's added to the cheer.

The central bank has pledged to support business and growth. Vietnam sits firmly on the winning side of Asia's divide.

Markets - A Great Divide Opens

Money Picks Its Favourites

The same global forces are rewarding some Asian markets and punishing others. Money is flowing to those seen as predictable and well-run.

Singapore has now overtaken Indonesia in total market value. Jakarta's market has fallen more than 30% from its January peak.

Credible Versus Strained

The split tracks each country's reform record and currency strength. Investors are paying a premium for stability and clear policy.

The strained markets face outflows and weaker currencies. It is a clear sorting of the region into strong and struggling.

South Korea - The Chip Boom Powers Ahead

A Growth Upgrade

Korea's central bank has raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.0%. A global boom in artificial intelligence is keeping its chip industry busy.

Samsung and SK Hynix are investing huge sums in new capacity. The semiconductor engine is lifting the whole economy.

The Region's Engine

The chip supercycle sits under much of the regional market rally. Demand for memory chips has been climbing as prices firm.

It helps offset the drag from US trade tensions. For Korea, semiconductors remain the brightest part of the picture.

China - Still Fighting Weak Prices

The Deflation Worry Lingers

China's latest inflation reading stayed very low, near 1.2%. Factory prices have been falling for many months.

Soft demand at home remains the root of the problem. A long property slump keeps households cautious about spending.

The Stimulus Debate

Weak prices keep alive the question of more government support. Beijing has so far preferred targeted help over big measures.

The data matters for the whole region, as China is its anchor. A firmer trend would calm nerves across Asia.

South Korea - A Market Mania

Trading Between Classes

Korea's stock frenzy has gripped even university students. Many now trade shares on their phones between lectures.

The market has soared this year, pulling in everyday savers. The excitement has the feel of a national obsession.

The Real Economy Lags

Yet spending on luxury goods and consumer items is falling. The market is racing ahead of the economy beneath it.

That gap is a warning sign worth watching closely. A booming market does not always mean booming households.

Thailand - Holding the Middle

A Steady Rebound

Thailand's market rose about 1.4% as electronics shares bounced back. They had been hit hard in the previous session's panic.

Data-centre and AI-linked companies drew fresh buying. The market found support from the global recovery in tech.

A Calmer Corner

Thailand has been one of Southeast Asia's steadier markets. Tourism and exports continue to support its economy.

Investors are now watching US inflation data for direction. For now, the country holds the middle ground in a split region.

The Read

India confirmed itself as the world's fastest-growing major economy, expanding 7.7% in the latest financial year, while Indonesia made an emergency rate hike to 5.5% to defend a rupiah at record lows. The same global forces are splitting Asia into clear winners and strugglers.

Vietnam won a landmark upgrade to emerging-market status that could channel billions its way, and Singapore overtook Indonesia by market value as money fled to predictable markets. Korea's chip boom powered a growth upgrade, even as its market mania ran ahead of falling consumer spending.

China, the region's anchor, is still fighting weak prices, with inflation near 1.2% and factory prices falling. The thread of the day is a widening divide, rewarding growth and reform while punishing currency strain and weak demand.

Today · India confirmed as the world's fastest-growing major economy at 7.7% Today · Indonesia's emergency rate hike to 5.5% to defend the rupiah September · Vietnam's upgrade to emerging-market status takes effect Today · Singapore overtakes Indonesia by total market value 2026 · Korea's growth forecast raised to 2.0% on the chip boom Today · China's inflation still near 1.2%, with factory prices falling Today · Korea's market mania as consumer spending falls Today · Thailand's market rebounds on a recovery in tech shares

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