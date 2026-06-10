USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Both Central Banks Are Stuck As Inflation Spikes - Rio Times

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Two central banks are frozen in place by the same problem. A jump in energy prices has pushed inflation higher, even as the economy beneath it quietly cools.

US inflation hit its highest level since 2023 today, but the core reading was tame. The Bank of Canada held its rate for a fifth straight time, caught between weak growth and a surprise jobs surge.

Today's USA & Canada Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. It is a domestic brief, drawn from English and French Canadian sources, and we have left out any war coverage.

United States - A Scary Headline, A Calmer Core

The Highest Since 2023

US inflation rose to 4.2% in the year to May, the highest since April 2023. It was the third month in a row that the headline rate climbed.

Almost all of the jump came from energy costs, which leapt 23.5%. A spike in global oil prices was the main driver.

The Better News Underneath

Strip out energy, and the picture looks far calmer. Core prices rose just 0.2% on the month, below what forecasters expected.

Prices for core goods actually fell slightly. The underlying trend is cooling, even as the headline number alarms.

Canada - The Bank Holds Once More

A Fifth Straight Pause

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate at 2.25% today. It was the fifth meeting in a row that the bank chose to hold.

The rate has now sat unchanged since October 2024. Policymakers are waiting for clearer signals before moving.

Stuck in the Middle

The bank is caught between weak growth and rising prices. It has signalled that both cuts and hikes remain possible.

That unusual two-way warning shows how uncertain the path is. For now, borrowers see no change in their costs.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → United States - The Fed Is Boxed In

A Decision Looms

The inflation data lands just a week before the Federal Reserve meets. It leaves the central bank in a position it did not want.

The headline jump argues against cutting rates, even as the core cools. The Fed must weigh a scary number against a softer trend.

Cuts Priced Out

Markets now expect no rate cuts at all this year. Earlier in 2026, traders had bet on at least one.

A strong jobs report this week hardened that view. The Fed looks set to stay on hold and wait.

Canada - A Jobs Surprise Muddies the Picture

A Sudden Surge

Canada added 88,000 jobs in May, the most since December 2024. The unemployment rate fell to 6.6% from 6.9%.

Most of the new roles were full-time positions. It was a sharp turnaround after months of weak hiring.

At Odds With Growth

The jobs strength sits awkwardly beside a shrinking economy. Output contracted slightly in the first quarter of the year.

That clash is exactly why the central bank held. Strong hiring and weak growth pull policy in opposite directions.

United States - The Quiet Good News on Housing Costs

Shelter Cools

Housing costs, the biggest single part of US inflation, rose just 0.3%. That was half the pace seen the month before.

Shelter makes up more than a third of the inflation basket. Its slowdown matters a great deal to the Federal Reserve.

Other Prices Ease Too

Transport service costs fell, and new vehicle prices dropped. These are signs that energy is not yet spreading widely.

It suggests the inflation fire is contained to fuel for now. That is the disinflation the Fed has been hoping to see.

Canada - Housing Waits on Confidence

A Recovery on Hold

Canada's housing market is waiting for confidence to return. A rebound later this year depends on a steadier outlook.

Affordability has improved markedly from its 2023 worst. Lower rates and softer prices have eased the squeeze.

No Relief From the Hold

Today's rate hold means no fresh relief for borrowers. Those on variable-rate loans will see no change in payments.

Buyers hoping for a cut will have to keep waiting. The market stays cautious as the year reaches its midpoint.

United States - The Jobs Market Resets the Bets

A Change of Mood

A strong jobs report this week shifted the market's mood. It suggested the economy was running hotter than thought.

Government bond yields rose in response to the data. Traders quickly pared back hopes of rate cuts.

Still Running Warm

The labour market remains firm enough to keep the Fed cautious. Strong hiring tends to support wages and spending.

That makes the central bank wary of easing too soon. A warm jobs market argues for patience on rates.

Canada - Wage Growth Cools

A Sharp Slowdown

Canadian wage growth slowed sharply in May, from 4.5% to 3.0%. The pace of pay rises roughly halved in a single month.

Many of the new jobs were in lower-paying roles. That pulled the average rate of wage growth down.

A Softer Signal

Cooler wages take some pressure off future inflation. They also point to a labour market that is less heated than it looks.

It is a softer signal beneath the strong jobs headline. The detail matters as much as the top-line number.

The Read

US inflation rose to 4.2% in May, its highest since April 2023, but almost all of the jump came from a 23.5% leap in energy costs. The core reading was tame, with monthly core prices up just 0.2% and housing costs cooling to half April's pace, suggesting the underlying trend is softening.

The Bank of Canada held its rate at 2.25% for a fifth straight time, caught between a first quarter that technically shrank and a surprise surge of 88,000 jobs in May. It took the unusual step of warning that both cuts and hikes remain on the table.

Both central banks are now frozen by the same energy-driven price spike, with the Fed boxed in a week before it meets and markets pricing no US cuts this year. The thread of the day is two banks stuck in place, each staring at a scary headline while their economies quietly cool underneath.

Today · US inflation hits 4.2%, the highest since 2023, but the core cools Today · The Bank of Canada holds its rate at 2.25% for a fifth time June 16-17 · The Federal Reserve meets, with markets pricing no cuts this year Recent · Canada's surprise gain of 88,000 jobs in May Today · US shelter costs cool to half April's pace Ongoing · Canada's housing recovery waiting on confidence to return This week · A strong US jobs report resets rate-cut expectations Recent · Canadian wage growth slowing from 4.5% to 3.0%

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