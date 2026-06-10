Gujarat: BJP Organises 'Maha Aartis' At Over 200 Temples To Mark PM Modi's 12 Years In Office

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised 'Maha Aartis' at more than 200 temples and places of worship across Gujarat on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 consecutive years in office and became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

The statewide programmes were held under the campaign“12 Years of Uninterrupted Trust, Development and Public Welfare”, marking the completion of 12 years of the Union government under PM Modi's leadership.

Alongside the prayer ceremonies, the party also conducted cleanliness drives and cleaned the statues of prominent national figures across the state.

According to the party leaders, PM Modi completed 12 uninterrupted years and 4,399 days as India's elected Prime Minister on June 10.

The party described the milestone as historic and said prayers were offered across districts, cities and talukas for the Prime Minister's long life and good health.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended an early morning Aarti at Trimandir in Gandhinagar's Adalaj, where he offered prayers for PM Modi's well-being.

The events were also attended by state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, party office-bearers, workers and local citizens.

A major focus of the celebrations was Vadnagar, the Prime Minister's birthplace. Vishwakarma participated in a series of programmes at the historic town, beginning with a prayer gathering at Hatkeshwar Temple.

The event featured Ramdhun, bhajan and kirtan performances, collective chanting of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and a Maha Aarti.

Addressing the gathering, Vishwakarma said prayers were being offered for the Prime Minister's healthy and long life. He later honoured sanitation workers in Vadnagar as part of the campaign's associated public outreach activities.

Earlier in the day, Vishwakarma visited Prerna School in Vadnagar, where he reviewed educational facilities available to students and received information about initiatives aimed at fostering values, leadership skills and personality development.

He also visited Vadnagar railway station. In the evening, Vishwakarma joined a Maha Aarti held on the banks of the renowned Sharmishtha Lake.

The ceremony was conducted amid rows of illuminated lamps surrounding the lake.

Following the prayers, he viewed the water-and-light show organised at the site. The Vadnagar programmes were attended by State Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, BJP state general secretary Ajay Brahmbhatt, Member of Parliament Hari Patel, MLAs, organisational office-bearers, social leaders and local residents.

As part of the statewide observances, BJP state general secretary Prashant Korat participated in a Maha Aarti at Devmogra, while party leader Aniruddh Dave attended a similar programme at Shaktipeeth Mata-No-Madh in Kutch.

BJP leader Hitendrasinh Chauhan joined the evening Maha Aarti at the Mahakali Temple in Pavagadh.

The BJP said ministers, MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers and local elected representatives participated in prayer ceremonies and cleanliness campaigns in their respective areas.

The party stated that the programmes were organised in line with a nationwide initiative announced by the BJP to mark the completion of 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.