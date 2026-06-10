Future City To Play Key Role In Making Telangana One-Trillion-Dollar Economy: CM Revanth

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) Bharat Future City will play a key role in making Telangana a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the office of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), affirmed that the state government would develop a magnificent net-zero Bharat Future City that will soon be recognised as a state-of-the-art global city.

Addressing a public meeting, he said efforts were being made to invite global investments from Fortune 500 companies, including green pharma, GCC and IT firms, in the Future City.

He stated that the government is determined to shape Future City into a magnificent metropolis that serves as a role model to the world.“Today is a red-letter day as we inaugurated the Future City Development Authority office in just 150 days,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy announced that he will visit the FCDA office regularly, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu will also visit once a week to review the city's growth.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for threatening to scrap the Future City. Targeting BRS leaders, he remarked that“big demons” and“small demons” are conspiring against the Bharat Future City project.

He warned that the BRS will“bite the dust” and lose its opposition party status in the next elections if its leaders continue to threaten the project. Telangana people have already rejected the BRS, and the party has no future, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled how Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad were developed as among the best cities in the country.“Despite strong opposition from parties, the then rulers developed HITEC City, the Outer Ring Road, the International Airport, and Genome Valley. Had those past rulers not brought these big projects, would 10 lakh people have found employment today?” he asked.

He pointed out that the Hyderabad region contributes 60 per cent of the state's revenue and that land in Ranga Reddy district has become more valuable than gold.

CM Revanth Reddy held the previous BRS government responsible for the poor infrastructure in Hyderabad. He said traffic across the city came to a standstill after the first monsoon showers due to the encroachment of lakes and water bodies.

The Chief Minister criticised the BRS for destroying lakes, which caused flooding in colonies. He said his government created HYDRAA to remove encroachments on lakes and nalas.