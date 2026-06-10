Assam: 3 Govt Officials Re-Arrested In Corruption Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) Three officials of the Assam Fishery Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd, including its former Officer on Special Duty-cum-Project Director Padma Kanta Hazarika, were re-arrested on Wednesday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation, officials said.

The two other officials arrested are Birinchi Adikari and Jyotish Saikia, both of whom are associated with AFDC Ltd.

The arrests were made in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 298/2022, registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the case pertains to alleged financial irregularities and misuse of public funds in projects undertaken by the state-run corporation. Investigators are examining suspected violations involving the handling and utilisation of government resources.

The latest arrests come days after Hazarika was taken into custody in a separate case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested on May 30, while eight other AFDC officials were apprehended on May 26 as part of the same investigation.

Officials said both cases are being investigated simultaneously by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, which is probing allegations of corruption, misappropriation of funds and procedural violations within the corporation.

Following their arrest on Wednesday, Hazarika, Adikari and Saikia were produced before a competent court. The court remanded the trio to two days of police custody to facilitate further interrogation and the collection of evidence.

Sources in the investigating agency said questioning of the accused is expected to focus on the execution of fisheries-related development projects, financial transactions and administrative decisions taken during the period under scrutiny.

The Directorate has not ruled out further action as the investigation progresses. Officials indicated that additional arrests or legal proceedings could follow, depending on the findings of the ongoing probe.

The AFDC, a state government undertaking, plays a key role in implementing fisheries development programmes and promoting aquaculture across Assam.