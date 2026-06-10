Omar Abdullah Meets Railway Minister, Seeks Enhanced Rail Connectivity For J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought enhanced rail connectivity for the region, especially in light of the proposed closure of Srinagar International Airport in October.

An official statement said Omar Abdullah met the Union Railway Minister in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the augmentation of rail services in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the quality of service, passenger comfort and punctuality of the Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, which has emerged as a major milestone in improving connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

Highlighting the growing public demand for greater rail accessibility, Omar Abdullah urged the Railway Minister to consider providing a stoppage for the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag to facilitate travel for residents of South Kashmir and adjoining areas.

He also drew the Railway Minister's attention to the scheduled closure of Srinagar International Airport from October 1 to October 15, 2026, for essential runway maintenance and resurfacing.

He emphasized that the closure coincides with one of the peak tourist seasons in the Valley and could impact the movement of tourists, pilgrims and local residents. In this regard, Omar Abdullah urged the Railway Ministry to augment railway services to the Kashmir Valley, particularly by increasing the frequency of Vande Bharat trains during the period of airport closure and associated flight restrictions.

He said enhanced rail connectivity would provide a reliable alternative to air travel, ensure seamless movement of passengers and help sustain tourism and economic activity during the period.

The Chief Minister noted that improved rail services during the airport closure would benefit visitors arriving during the festive season, including during Durga Puja holidays, as well as facilitate the travel needs of residents and pilgrims.

It is pertinent to note that on April 30 this year, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Omar Abdullah and other dignitaries, flagged off the Vande Bharat Express service between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, establishing, for the first time, a direct rail link between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.