Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Why India Should Play Richa Ghosh At No. 5? Explained

Richa Ghosh scored 68 off 36 in a Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up against England while batting at No.6. Her knock has highlighted the need to use her earlier at No.5 to better utilise her aggressive batting and strengthen India's middle order.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a valiant knock of 68 off 36 balls in a five-run defeat to England in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 10.

Ghosh walked in to bat at No. 6 when India were reeling at 63/4 in their 172-run chase and immediately signaled her intent, aggressively attacking the bowling to stabilise the middle order, smashing 9 fours and 2 sixes. However, the Women in Blue fell 6 runs short of the target after Richa Ghosh's dismissal.

Though the wicketkeeper-batter from West Bengal played valiantly, her No. 6 batting spot has been put in the spotlight, as Richa often finds herself arriving at the crease with the required run rate already spiralling, leaving her little margin of error. In the last warm-up match against the West Indies, the 22-year-old batted at No.6, but faced just one delivery before being dismissed for a golden duck.

As Team India heads into the marquee event, let's take a look at why Richa Ghosh must bat No.5 throughout the marquee event.

Richa Ghosh is more of a striker of the ball rather than merely an anchor. Since the 2024 edition of the tournament, Ghosh has boasted the strike of 152.32, the highest by any batter. While other Indian batters focus on rotating the strike and anchoring the innings, Richa possesses a rare ability to settle into rhythm quickly and take on the bowlers from the first ball.

With her strike rate of 144.02 in her T20I career, Richa has proven herself to be one of the most explosive hitters in the world. Moreover, the 22-year-old has a good record while batting at No.5 in T20Is, amassing 543 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.57 and a strike rate of 133.08 in 37 matches.

Therefore, Richa Ghosh is apparently underutilized in her finisher role, and making her bat at No.5 might allow her to better leverage her aggressive game rather than being forced to adopt a 'win-or-bust' mindset in the death overs.

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By playing Richa Ghosh at No.5, which she batted during various stages of her rise in international cricket, India secures a vital tactical buffer during the critical 10th to 15th over phase. Instead of being reserved solely for a late-order launch, the 22-year-old can actively work to neutralize opposition spinners, who often look to stifle the run rate during this period.

In the warm-up match against England, it was seen how effective Richa can be when she isn't rushed. By entering the fray at No.6 during a top-order collapse, she was forced to stabilize the innings before launching her counterattack. Had she been positioned at No.5, her entry would've coincided with the crucial transition phase where the fielding side typically employs spin to squeeze the run rate.

Since Richa has a good record while batting at No.5, the Team India management should strongly consider formalizing this promotion to provide the team with the tactical balance required for a successful World Cup campaign.

In the warm-up match against England, Team India lacked aggression as they posted a total of 39/2 in the powerplay before being reduced to 63/4 in 9.1 overs, highlighting a stagnant middle phase that forced the middle order to play catch-up.

By batting at No.5, Richa Ghosh can effectively bridge the gap between top-order anchors and the lower-middle-order finishers. Since Team India is relying on Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues at the top order, having Richa as a dynamic middle-order presence ensures that the innings does not stall if the top three fail to provide a high-scoring start.

The No.5 position might give Richa Ghosh a little more time to assess the pitch conditions and the bowlers' tactics without the immediate, crushing pressure of a high required run rate. This could transform her from a 'desperation hitter' into a 'strategic aggressor', enabling her to build a partnership with the top order that survives rather than frantically trying to manufacture runs from the first ball she faces.

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Most of the opposition bowlers specifically target the middle overs, i.e., from the seventh to 15th over, as the field restrictions are lifted and the scoring rate often dips. If the opposition team knocks down a destructive batter like Richa Ghosh walking in at No.5, they are compelled to hold back their premium wicket-taking options or bowl with an added layer of caution.

By having Richa in the middle order rather than saving her for the death, India forces the fielding captain to use their strike bowlers earlier than planned to counter her influence. The 22-year-old has a good record in run chases while batting at No.5, amassing 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 122.68 in 20 matches.

Thus, playing Richa Ghosh in the middle order might serve as the ultimate tactical catalyst, transforming India's innings from a fragile top-heavy structure into a resilient, multi-layered threat that remains dangerous from the first over to the last.

Richa Ghosh is not only an aggressive batter but also a clinical finisher who understands the nuances of game management, making her a perfect candidate to anchor the team through the high-pressure death overs if she has already spent time at the crease.

However, Richa's match-winning potential should not be circumscribed to death overs, but rather viewed as a contentious threat through the middle and final phases of the innings. By making her bat at No.5, the team management shifts from a passive, role-based strategy to a 'most balls faced' philosophy.

Giving Richa an opportunity to influence the game from the middle overs onwards provides the Women in Blue with a higher ceiling for their total scores and a greater chance of successfully chasing down high targets, ensuring that one of their most dangerous batters is never left with too little time to make an impact.