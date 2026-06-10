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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Bera Hf.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We are advised by Bera hf. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Bera hf.: Framboð til stjórnar" issued June 10, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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