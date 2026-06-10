Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Grail, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of GRAIL's NHS-Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. Notably, as defendants have since attested, the trial as executed within the three-year follow-up period was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial's end had been reduced. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
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310-692-8883
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