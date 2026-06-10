UPDATE - Volcano Engine And Bingo Group's Milestone AI+IP Collaboration Launching June 10 Across Multiple Chinese Platforms, Announced By Data Hash

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership enables AI-generated content using Seedance 2.0 and Stephen Chow's classic IPs, creating a new monetization model for the AI era

HONG KONG SAR, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major milestone for the AI entertainment landscape, Volcano Engine and Bingo Group have launched a new AI+IP collaboration, announced today by Bingo Group's partner, Data Hash. The initiative debuts today, June 10, 2026, across the Volcano Ark Experience Center and Volcano Engine Kickart. Simultaneously, the rollout opens to LibTV, Reelgen Engine by Kuaizi, Wondershare Filmora, Pixmax, NamiVideo, Kuaijianji_android, Qingjianji, and Qushuiyin_kjj, with Douyin, Jimeng, Jianying, and Xiaoyunque to follow at a later date.

The collaboration is based on the Volcano Ark Copyright Commercialization Platform and Seedance 2.0's video generation capabilities, allowing users to combine Stephen Chow's classic movie IPs-including The King of Comedy (《喜劇之王》), CJ7 (《長江7號》), and The God of Cookery (《食神》)-for AI content creation. This innovative attempt establishes a full-chain monetization model for IPs in the AI era, empowering content creators and movie studios to better capitalize on their intellectual property.

While the emergence of AI technology has significantly improved content creation efficiency, it has also triggered widespread IP copyright infringement issues. This new business model allows both companies to maximize resources, enabling creators to monetize their work more effectively, uphold IP protection rights, and deepen fan engagement with celebrities and their IPs.





Deputy CEO of Data Hash Group, Barbie Man, said, "Data Hash has been assisting Bingo Group in its business transformation since September 2022, and, since the advent of A.I, has assisted Bingo to explore new business opportunities in AI generated content. We are delighted on behalf of Bingo that they have managed to secure a foothold in AI."

Ignious Yong, spokesperson for Bingo Group, said:“We are very excited to launch this collaboration with one of the top technology companies in China and the world. As a company focused on AI+Content+IP, we believe this collaboration can become a successful long‐term monetization model for great IPs, celebrities, and content creators. We are also discussing in detail how our companies can deepen our collaboration in AI+IP. Together, we can develop a greater ecosystem that creates more value and monetization opportunities for the entire industry. With the support of Mr. Stephen Chow and our partner, we are thrilled to embark on this fantastic journey.”

Starting June 10, 2026, users will be able to engage with the classic movie IPs King of Comedy, CJ7, and God of Cookery. More information will be released via the individual platforms at a later date.





The Dashboard of Volcano Ark Experience Center





The Dashboard of Volcano Engine's Kickart

Content creators, movie studios, and artists interested in exploring new opportunities to synergize AI+IP are invited to join this exciting journey. For users who wish to engage with the IPs, please follow the respective platforms for updates.

About Data Hash Group Limited



Data Hash Group Limited is a Hong Kong based integrated business service company offering expert Consultancy, Accelerator programs, and Project Management. Data Hash also provide AI Content Creation and Media Promotion services, helping clients generate high-quality AI-driven content and effectively promote their brands across digital platforms for sustainable growth.

About Bingo Group Holdings Limited

Bingo Group Holdings Limited is an entertainment technology company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8220), focusing on AI+Content+IP. The company is majority owned by acclaimed actor and director Stephen Chow.

CONTACT: Barbie Man Data Hash Group Limited...