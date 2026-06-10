New York, USA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Landscape Becomes Increasingly Crowded with 30+ Pharma Companies | DelveInsight

The lupus nephritis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 35+ pipeline lupus nephritis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for lupus nephritis across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the lupus nephritis domain.

Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's lupus nephritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline lupus nephritis drugs.

Key lupus nephritis companies, such as Novartis, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nanjing Immunophage Biotech Co., Ltd, Kyverna Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Resolve Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Kite, A Gilead Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others, are evaluating new lupus nephritis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline lupus nephritis therapies, such as Lanalumab, SIM0278, IPG11406, KYV-101, CNTY-101, ADI-001, RSLV-145, DF5201, SIM 0721, KITE-363, VONSETAMIG, and others, are in different phases of lupus nephritis clinical trials.

Approximately 12+ lupus nephritis drugs are in the late and mid stages of development. Notable MoAs in lupus nephritis clinical trials include BAFF-R inhibitor, Interleukin 2 replacements, EBI2 antagonist, Anti-CD19, CD19 CAR-NK kills B-cells, Anti-CD20, and others.

What is Lupus Nephritis?

Lupus nephritis is a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. In lupus nephritis, this immune-mediated damage specifically targets the kidneys, leading to inflammation of the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units responsible for removing waste and excess fluids from the blood. Over time, this inflammation can impair kidney function, causing symptoms such as proteinuria, hematuria, swelling in the legs or face, and high blood pressure. If left untreated, lupus nephritis can progress to chronic kidney disease or even kidney failure, making early diagnosis and appropriate immunosuppressive treatment critical for preserving renal function and improving patient outcomes.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Lupus Nephritis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ianalumab Novartis III BAFF-R inhibitor, ADCC-mediated B-cell depletor Subcutaneous SIM0278 Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd II Interleukin 2 replacements Injectable IPG11406 Nanjing Immunophage Biotech Co., Ltd I/II EBI2 antagonist Oral KYV-101 Kyverna Therapeutics I/II Anti-CD19 Parenteral CNTY-101 Century Therapeutics I CD19 CAR-NK kills B-cells Intravenous ADI-001 Adicet Bio I Anti-CD20 IV infusion

Learn more about the emerging lupus nephritis therapies @ Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing adoption of targeted biologics and novel immunosuppressive therapies are key drivers accelerating growth in the Lupus Nephritis treatment market.

Recent Developments in Lupus Nephritis Treatment Space



In February 2026, Fate Therapeutics provided an update that the company is advancing towards the commencement of its first planned Phase II clinical trial in lupus nephritis.

In October 2025, Adicet Bio, Inc. announced initial safety and efficacy data from the first seven patients dosed with ADI-001 in the ongoing Phase I study evaluating ADI-001 as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases.

In June 2025, the REGENCY (NCT04221477) Phase III trial demonstrated that obinutuzumab paired with standard therapy had greater efficacy than standard therapy alone in treating lupus nephritis. Study results from Richard A. Furie, MD, and colleagues were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In May 2025, AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its investigational therapy, C-CAR168, for the treatment of refractory Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), including Lupus Nephritis (LN). In April 2025, Fate Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the lupus treatment candidate FT819. This designation signifies that a therapy meets specific requirements and is promising enough that the FDA wants to help move it through development faster. This is a cell therapy that Fate Therapeutics has been developing to treat active moderate to severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), including lupus nephritis (LN).

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: BAFF-R inhibitor, Interleukin 2 replacements, EBI2 antagonist, Anti-CD19, CD19 CAR-NK kills B-cells, Anti-CD20, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Novartis, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nanjing Immunophage Biotech Co., Ltd, Kyverna Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Resolve Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Kite, A Gilead Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others. Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies: Lanalumab, SIM0278, IPG11406, KYV-101, CNTY-101, ADI-001, RSLV-145, DF5201, SIM 0721, KITE-363, VONSETAMIG and others.

Table of Contents

1. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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