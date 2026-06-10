Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Landscape Becomes Increasingly Crowded With 30+ Pharma Companies Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Ianalumab
|Novartis
|III
|BAFF-R inhibitor, ADCC-mediated B-cell depletor
|Subcutaneous
|SIM0278
|Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
|II
|Interleukin 2 replacements
|Injectable
|IPG11406
|Nanjing Immunophage Biotech Co., Ltd
|I/II
|EBI2 antagonist
|Oral
|KYV-101
|Kyverna Therapeutics
|I/II
|Anti-CD19
|Parenteral
|CNTY-101
|Century Therapeutics
|I
|CD19 CAR-NK kills B-cells
|Intravenous
|ADI-001
|Adicet Bio
|I
|Anti-CD20
|IV infusion
Learn more about the emerging lupus nephritis therapies @ Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials
Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing adoption of targeted biologics and novel immunosuppressive therapies are key drivers accelerating growth in the Lupus Nephritis treatment market.
Recent Developments in Lupus Nephritis Treatment Space
- In February 2026, Fate Therapeutics provided an update that the company is advancing towards the commencement of its first planned Phase II clinical trial in lupus nephritis. In October 2025, Adicet Bio, Inc. announced initial safety and efficacy data from the first seven patients dosed with ADI-001 in the ongoing Phase I study evaluating ADI-001 as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. In June 2025, the REGENCY (NCT04221477) Phase III trial demonstrated that obinutuzumab paired with standard therapy had greater efficacy than standard therapy alone in treating lupus nephritis. Study results from Richard A. Furie, MD, and colleagues were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In May 2025, AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its investigational therapy, C-CAR168, for the treatment of refractory Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), including Lupus Nephritis (LN). In April 2025, Fate Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the lupus treatment candidate FT819. This designation signifies that a therapy meets specific requirements and is promising enough that the FDA wants to help move it through development faster. This is a cell therapy that Fate Therapeutics has been developing to treat active moderate to severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), including lupus nephritis (LN).
Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: BAFF-R inhibitor, Interleukin 2 replacements, EBI2 antagonist, Anti-CD19, CD19 CAR-NK kills B-cells, Anti-CD20, and others Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Novartis, Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nanjing Immunophage Biotech Co., Ltd, Kyverna Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Resolve Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Kite, A Gilead Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others. Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies: Lanalumab, SIM0278, IPG11406, KYV-101, CNTY-101, ADI-001, RSLV-145, DF5201, SIM 0721, KITE-363, VONSETAMIG and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
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