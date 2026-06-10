Palmetto Publishing Releasing Mary Lou Palumbo's Children's Book About A Real Rescue Dog's Parade Dream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on the true story of a shelter dog who marched his way into America's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration, Skippy the Dog in the Band is now available for presale from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing will soon be releasing Skippy the Dog in the Band, a children's picture book by Mary Lou Palumbo. Based on the true story of a spirited rescue dog and the author's own family in Bristol, Rhode Island, the book follows a shelter dog who dreams of marching in the town's legendary Fourth of July Parade.

The story begins at the local dog pound, where a spotted dog named Skippy watches week after week as fancy French poodles get chosen by families while he sits alone in his pen. Skippy passes the time dreaming of freedom, ice cream trucks, and dancing to music. Then Uncle Tony arrives, looking for a very special dog. When Skippy's tail begins keeping perfect time to the melody of a passing ice cream truck, everything changes.

Skippy finds a home filled with children, laughter, and a dad who plays trumpet in the Portuguese Independent Band, one of the groups that leads Bristol, Rhode Island's famous Independence Day Parade, the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration in the country. Skippy quickly develops a new dream: to march in the parade right behind Dad. But the bandleader has other ideas. The determined dog must find a way to prove he truly belongs in the parade.

Mary Lou Palumbo stated, "I grew up in Bristol, and my family never missed a parade. We always looked forward to seeing my father playing his trumpet in the band. Our dog Skippy, who was saved from the local dog pound by Uncle Tony, always found his way into the parade after mysteriously getting out of the house. I wanted to share Skippy's ambitious journey with children everywhere, because his story is really about never giving up on your dreams."

Skippy the Dog in the Band offers families a picture book that celebrates found family, self-worth, and the simple joy of marching to your own beat.

Skippy the Dog in the Band is available for presale online at Amazon and.

About the Author: Mary Lou Palumbo is a children's book author whose writing is rooted in cherished family memories and true events. Her picture book, Skippy the Dog in the Band, brings to life the real story of a spirited rescue dog who refused to be left out of America's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration.



Mary Lou grew up in Bristol, Rhode Island, where the town's legendary Independence Day parade was a cornerstone of her childhood. Year after year, she and her family lined the streets to watch her father march and play trumpet with the Portuguese Independent Band. And year after year, their dog Skippy, rescued from the local pound by her Uncle Tony, mysteriously escaped the house and found his way into the parade. Skippy's determination to march alongside the band became family legend, and after her daughter Alison was born, Mary Lou felt compelled to capture the story in a picture book for young readers. The whimsical, heartwarming tale is a celebration of persistence, belonging, and the surprising ways our pets become part of the family.



Media Contact:...

Available for interviews: Author, Mary Lou Palumbo

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...