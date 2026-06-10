Wall Street Is Finally Buying The Final Frontier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

A record-breaking listing and a quiet index reshuffle are about to do the same thing from opposite directions: hand public investors the keys to the orbital economy.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - The space economy has spent most of the modern era as a spectator sport for public investors. The breakthroughs were thrilling, but the companies behind them were largely private, their value compounding inside venture rounds and late-stage placements that ordinary portfolios could not touch. That arrangement is unraveling fast - and this week may be remembered as the moment it broke open for good.

Two events are converging. The most-watched private company in the sector's history, SpaceX, is on the verge of a public listing that reporting suggests could rank among the largest in market history. And in a quieter but structurally important move, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index is formally adding commercial-space names in its 2026 reconstitution - among them Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET), effective when markets open on June 29, 2026. One event is a thunderclap; the other is the tide coming in. Both point the same direction: capital is being routed into space at a scale the sector has never seen.

The Tide: How Index Money Finds a Stock

Index inclusion is one of the few market events that works without anyone being convinced of anything. FTSE Russell determines membership primarily through objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes, measured on a rank day - April 30 this year. A company that clears the threshold is swept in; one that does not is left out. The mechanics then do the rest: membership in the Russell 3000® carries automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® or small-cap Russell 2000®, plus the matching style indexes that benchmarked funds track.

And the money tracking those benchmarks is immense - roughly $12.2 trillion as of mid-2025. This year's reconstitution was especially wide-reaching: FTSE Russell reported the Russell 3000® total market capitalization climbing about 29% to $75.6 trillion as of the rank day, opening room at the margin for newer entrants. Starfighters, which only completed its IPO in December 2025, made the cut inside its first seven months as a public company. Index inclusion does not change a company's fundamentals - but it does change how many institutional eyes are on it, and how many index-linked dollars hold it.

The Thunderclap: A Trillion-Dollar Debut

If the Russell story is the slow tide, the SpaceX IPO is the wave that everyone can see coming. Having filed its public S-1 in May 2026 and applied to list on Nasdaq as SPCX, the company is reported to be approaching its debut later this week, with pricing expected imminently at a level the market has been bracing for: reporting has pointed to roughly $135 per share, a valuation in the trillions, and a raise that at the high end would be historic. (Those figures are as reported and subject to final pricing.) Much of the valuation case rests on Starlink, the satellite-internet business estimated to generate the majority of SpaceX revenue.

The ripple effects are the real story for the rest of the sector. A mega-listing of this size forces a public price on assets that have only ever traded privately, and it pulls a flood of institutional and retail attention toward anything offering related exposure. Investors who cannot get - or do not want - a full position in the giant often look to the surrounding ecosystem for ways to participate in the same growth theme. That is precisely the dynamic lifting the broader group of public space names heading into the listing.

CONTINUED... Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at:

The Names Catching the Updraft

The public space sector now spans launch, lunar services, in-space infrastructure, and satellites - a far broader investable map than existed even a couple of years ago. A handful of names illustrate the range of what institutional capital is now chasing.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the sector's standout public performer, having climbed to record highs around the mid-$140s in 2026 while expanding from launch into broader space systems, including a spacecraft-robotics acquisition and stated Mars ambitions. It is the name many investors reach for as the most direct listed proxy for the integrated launch-and-systems model SpaceX pioneered.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) provides the in-space infrastructure and manufacturing backbone - the components and capabilities that missions and satellites depend on. Its strong 2026 run reflects appetite for the suppliers building out the orbital economy's foundation rather than any single flashy launch.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) carries the lunar banner, developing landers and services for the accelerating return to the Moon. It demonstrates that the investable frontier now extends to cislunar space and government-backed Moon programs, not just low-Earth orbit.

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) rounds out the set from the manufacturing layer, building metal additive-manufacturing systems that produce complex, production-grade parts for aerospace, defense, and space customers. With first-quarter 2026 revenue up 48% year-over-year and a multi-year defense logistics contract in hand, it shows that the surge of capital reaches the suppliers enabling scaled production, not only the launch and satellite operators. These names are cited to illustrate the breadth of the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size and maturity.

Starfighters' Different Angle

Against that backdrop, Starfighters Space is pursuing a distinctly different approach to reaching orbit. The company operates what it bills as the world's only flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft fleet, based at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, with an air-launch concept that uses a fast, high-flying aircraft to give a launch vehicle a head start in altitude and speed - and, because the platform is an aircraft, the prospect of runway responsiveness and reusability. CEO Tim Franta called the Russell inclusion an important milestone reflecting growing awareness of the company's differentiated platform.

Investors should weigh that promise against reality: this is an early-stage, small-cap company whose stock has seen sharp swings, and broader index visibility does not by itself prove out a business model. The work ahead is commercial. But few sectors offer the kind of structural tailwind space is getting this week, and Starfighters now sits squarely inside it.

Why the Convergence Matters More Than Either Event Alone

It would be easy to treat these as two separate headlines - an index reshuffle here, a blockbuster IPO there. The more useful read is that they are two symptoms of one underlying shift: the institutionalization of space. For most of the modern era, the sector's value compounded in private hands, invisible to public markets and unreachable for ordinary portfolios. What is happening now is the machinery of public finance - index providers, exchanges, benchmark funds, retail brokerages - reorganizing itself to accommodate space as a permanent category. Index inclusion wires the smaller names into passive capital flows; a mega-listing gives the sector a liquid, public flagship. Together they build the rails on which years of future capital will run.

That convergence carries a compounding effect. As more space companies enter benchmarks and trade publicly, the sector becomes easier to research, easier to finance, and easier to own - which draws still more capital and still more listings. Analysts initiate coverage; index products gain space weightings; financial media treats the category as mainstream rather than exotic. Each step lowers the barrier to the next. The events of this week are not the peak of that process; they are an inflection point near its beginning, which is precisely why they are worth understanding now rather than in hindsight.

The Frontier Goes Public

The throughline is simple and historic. For years, the most valuable space companies stayed private, and the public could only watch. In the span of a single week, the broadest U.S. equity benchmark is folding space names into trillions of dollars of tracked capital, and the sector's defining giant is ringing the opening bell. The frontier is going public - and the map of who can own it is being redrawn in real time.

CONTINUED... Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at:

POWERED BY EAGLE EYE

Track the signal, not the noise.

Eagle Eye delivers real-time investor intelligence - aggregating social, forum, and news data across the tickers that matter, so you can see what the market is talking about before it moves.

Explore it now at Eagle-Eye

CONTACT:

USA News Group

...

(604) 265-2873

--------

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a digital media distribution, and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This communication is being distributed by USA News Group on behalf of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"), as a digital media distribution and not as a paid advertisement in the traditional sense. MIQ has been paid a fee for Starfighters Space, Inc. advertising and digital media by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). USA News Group distributes this communication on behalf of MIQ regardless of the brand under which it appears. MIQ does not own any shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and reserves the right to buy and sell shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. at any time without any further notice. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. All material disseminated by MIQ on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. has been reviewed and approved by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Comparisons to other companies referenced in this publication are for contextual and illustrative purposes only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance. References to third-party companies, indexes, and the SpaceX initial public offering are for context only; MIQ has no relationship with and is not compensated by any of those parties. Forward-looking statements regarding index inclusion, the SpaceX offering, market growth, and company plans are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.