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AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report May 2026


2026-06-10 12:34:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning
Inventory
2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg May 2026
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 11,415 15,155 -24.7 46,288 53,908 -14.1 62,258
40 < 100 HP 3,986 4,714 -15.4 17,844 18,768 -4.9 24,867
100+ HP 1,270 1,416 -10.3 5,881 7,161 -17.9 6,553
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,671 21,285 -21.7 70,013 79,837 -12.3 93,678
4WD Farm Tractors 144 176 -18.2 766 1,002 -23.6 513
Total Farm Tractors 16,815 21,461 -21.6 70,779 80,839 -12.4 94,191
Self-Prop Combines 138 314 -56.1 1,066 1,248 -14.6 714


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ....

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Market Share Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414-272-0094...

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