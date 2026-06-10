AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report May 2026
|May
|YTD - May
| Beginning
Inventory
|2026
|2025
|%Chg
|2026
|2025
|%Chg
|May 2026
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|11,415
|15,155
|-24.7
|46,288
|53,908
|-14.1
|62,258
|40 < 100 HP
|3,986
|4,714
|-15.4
|17,844
|18,768
|-4.9
|24,867
|100+ HP
|1,270
|1,416
|-10.3
|5,881
|7,161
|-17.9
|6,553
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|16,671
|21,285
|-21.7
|70,013
|79,837
|-12.3
|93,678
|4WD Farm Tractors
|144
|176
|-18.2
|766
|1,002
|-23.6
|513
|Total Farm Tractors
|16,815
|21,461
|-21.6
|70,779
|80,839
|-12.4
|94,191
|Self-Prop Combines
|138
|314
|-56.1
|1,066
|1,248
|-14.6
|714
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ....
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