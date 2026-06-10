Teva Closes Acquisition Of Emalex Biosciences, Strengthening Late-Stage Neuroscience Pipeline And Advancing Pivot To Growth Strategy



Ecopipam, an investigational asset for pediatric Tourette syndrome (TS), is a first-in-class selective dopamine D1 receptor antagonist with a novel mechanism of action and has received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations.

The acquisition expands Teva's innovative pipeline in a specialized area of neuroscience with significant unmet need and is expected to support near- and long-term growth. At closing, Teva paid $700 million consideration with the potential for up to an additional $200 million in commercial milestone payments, as well as net sales-based royalties, upon commercialization and subject to regulatory approval.



TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the closing of Teva's acquisition of Emalex Biosciences, strengthening its late-stage pipeline with ecopipam and further advancing its Pivot to Growth strategy. Phase 3 data for ecopipam were recently published in JAMA Neurology, and a U.S. NDA submission is anticipated in the second half of 2026.

“This acquisition reflects our Pivot to Growth strategy in action, advancing our innovative pipeline through focused, capital-efficient business development,” said Richard Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teva.“It adds a late-stage opportunity with potential to address a significant unmet need in Tourette syndrome, and with our deep neuroscience expertise, we are well-positioned to advance this program.”

Emalex Biosciences was created by Paragon Biosciences to develop new treatments for central nervous system disorders. Emalex, supported by Paragon, advanced the asset through clinical development and compiled the NDA submission for pediatric Tourette syndrome.

About Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome is a chronic neuro-developmental disorder characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics beginning in childhood, often between 5 and 10 years of age. For people living with Tourette syndrome, symptoms can be frequent, visible, and disruptive, affecting everyday life. Current treatment approaches can help, but many patients still do not get the level of control they need, or are limited by side effects, underscoring the need for additional options.

About ecopipam

Ecopipam is a first-in-class investigational compound designed to block dopamine signaling at the D1 receptor. D1 receptor hypersensitivity may contribute to repetitive and compulsive behaviors associated with Tourette syndrome.

Ecopipam has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the treatment of pediatric patients with Tourette syndrome. Orphan Drug designation is reserved for patient populations of 200,000 or fewer.

The Phase 3 Tourette syndrome study results were recently published in JAMA Neurology. The primary efficacy endpoint in the study was time to relapse for pediatric patients stable and responding to ecopipam then randomized to ecopipam or placebo. The study showed statistical significance between ecopipam and placebo for the primary efficacy endpoint in pediatric patients (p = 0.0084). Ecopipam was generally well-tolerated in the study and the most common adverse events related to ecopipam therapy were somnolence (10.2%), insomnia (7.4%), anxiety (6.0%), fatigue (5.6%), and headache (5.1%).

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Teva's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“developing,”“target,”“may,”“expand,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks and uncertainties relating to: our ability to successfully meet the payment obligations under the acquisition agreement of Emalex; our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize ecopipam; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to develop and commercialize ecopipam and additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; and other factors discussed in this press release and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the section captioned“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements.”

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