Dalfen Industrial Accelerates Southeast Expansion With Fort Lauderdale Portfolio Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired a nine-building industrial portfolio totaling 419,253 square feet in Broward County, Florida, further strengthening the company's presence in one of the nation's most sought-after infill logistics markets.

Acquired at 55% replacement cost, the Broward Logistics Portfolio is currently 83% leased to nine tenants including FedEx, Event Service Group Realestate, LLC, Chromalloy Material Solutions, LLC, and Commercial Distribution Specialists, Inc. The portfolio features buildings ranging from 10,000 – 68,500 square feet, offering flexibility for a wide range of industrial users.

Strategically positioned with direct access to Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike, the portfolio benefits from close proximity to Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and offers strong connectivity for logistics, distribution, and trade-related users throughout South Florida. The surrounding area is home to major operators including Home Depot and Walmart.

“This acquisition reflects our continued conviction in prime infill industrial assets located in high-barrier, supply-constrained logistics markets,” said Chris Segrest, SVP of the Southeast Region.“South Florida remains one of the country's strongest industrial regions, supported by population growth, port activity, and long-term e-commerce demand drivers.”

Sean Dalfen, President and CEO, added,“Opportunities to acquire well-located infill industrial assets at a significant discount to replacement cost are increasingly rare, particularly in a market as dynamic as South Florida. This portfolio offers strong in-place tenancy and exit strategy optionality in one the premier logistics corridors in the country.”

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial now owns and operates 11 million square feet of industrial real estate across the Southeastern United States, advancing the firm's strategy of investing in strategically located logistics assets nationwide.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dalfen Industrial is a leader in last-mile industrial real estate, and one of the largest privately held industrial firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers, with a portfolio exceeding 60 million square feet. Learn more at .

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