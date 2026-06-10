ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING: MEETING NOTICE - ONLINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS - WEBCAST LIVE

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MEETING NOTICE

ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

WEBCAST LIVE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 10 June 2026, 6:00 p.m. (CEST) – EQUASENS (Euronext ParisTM - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 - EQS), a leading provider of digital solutions for healthcare professionals, hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 9.30 a.m. at the Company's registered office located in Villers-lès-Nancy (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 18 May, 2026.

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 5, 2026 in the BALO and on the June 8, 2026 in the Official Journal“La Gazette France” including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders' rights.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, EQUASENS has also made available, since June 4, 2026, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website - Section Investisseurs, Assemblée Générale tab.

For the purpose of communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: ....

In accordance with article R. 22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live online in its entirety. Information on how to connect to this live webcast will be made available no later than 48 hours before the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website - Section Investisseurs, Assemblée Générale tab. In addition, as required by law, a replay of the meeting will also be available on the same website for subsequent viewing.

About Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext ParisTM - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Equasens Group

Investor Relations

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Frédérique Schmidt

Tél.: +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67

... NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

... NewCap

Financial media relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

...

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2026 under number D.26-0320. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.

Attachment

PR_EQUASENS_20260610_GENERAL MEETING EQUASENS