Bihar: Village Head Held In Samastipur For Allegedly Taking Rs 1.20 Lakh Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 10 (IANS) In a major anti-corruption operation in Bihar, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Wednesday arrested a village head (Mukhiya) from Samastipur district red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The operation has triggered significant discussion within administrative and panchayat circles in the district.

The accused has been identified as Siyaram Rai, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Raj Chakbahauddin under the Dalsinghsarai police station area.

Officials stated that Rai was apprehended while allegedly accepting cash from a complainant in exchange for revoking his suspension from service.

According to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the case originated after Abdul Mannan, son of Mohammad Azim and a resident of Chakbahauddin village, submitted a written complaint at the Bureau's Patna office.

In his complaint, Mannan alleged that Siyaram Rai - who was also holding the charge of Panchayat Secretary - had demanded a substantial bribe to facilitate the restoration of his service-related position.

Following the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau initiated a confidential verification process.

During the inquiry, officials reportedly gathered digital and verbal evidence supporting the allegation that the accused had demanded illegal gratification.

After finding the allegations prima facie true, the Bureau registered an FIR at the Vigilance Police Station in Patna on June 9, 2026, under Case No. 071/26.

Subsequently, a special raid team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarendra Prasad Vidyarthi was constituted to conduct the operation.

Officials said the trap was laid on Wednesday near Gudripul in Dalsinghsarai at the complainant's cosmetics shop.

As per the plan, the accused allegedly arrived at the location to collect the first instalment of the bribe amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The Vigilance team, which had positioned its personnel in plain clothes around the area, immediately surrounded and apprehended Siyaram Rai as soon as he allegedly accepted the cash.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Patna for further legal proceedings.

Officials of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau stated that intensive interrogation of the accused is currently underway at the department's headquarters to ascertain whether other individuals were involved in the alleged corruption network.

After completion of legal formalities and interrogation procedures, the accused is expected to be produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Muzaffarpur.

Authorities confirmed that further investigation and departmental action in the matter are continuing.