PM Modi Praises Indian Sportspersons, Calls For Ambitious Olympic Goals At NDA Conclave

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performances of Indian sportspersons and urged the nation to set ambitious targets for the Olympics, saying the country's growing sporting success reflects its rising aspirations.

Speaking at the NDA Conclave, Modi highlighted the achievements of young athletes and the rapid growth of sports in India, while stressing the need to aim higher on the global stage. "Indian youth are performing remarkably well in sports, and their performances continue to improve with each passing day," Modi said.

On Wednesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) passed a resolution extending congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister and calling the Prime Minister's leadership and the accomplishments of the NDA government 'iconic' during a conclave at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister noted that India was increasingly emerging as a major hub for professional sports and expressed confidence that the country's standing in the sporting world would continue to rise.

"India is steadily becoming the home of some of the world's biggest sporting leagues. In the years ahead, this reputation will grow even stronger," he said. "Our preparations for the Olympics are also a reflection of India's aspirations," he said.

Emphasising the need for a bold approach, Modi urged athletes and stakeholders to dream big and work relentlessly towards achieving success. "We must not think small. We must set ambitious goals and put all our strength into achieving them," he said.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to underline his government's commitment to reforms, drawing a parallel between India's progress in sports and its broader development agenda. "Friends, today India is moving rapidly forward on the reform express," Modi said. "For us, reform is not a compulsion; reform is our conviction."

The alliance conclave, to be attended by all the partners of NDA, senior leaders of BJP, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all the 22 NDA ruled states and union territories, was convened in lieu of the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and the premier accomplishment of PM Narendra Modi during a conclave in New Delhi. The other key figures present were: BJP president Nitin Nabin, TDP supremo N.Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, LJP (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag Paswan, NCP leader Sunetra Pawar, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.