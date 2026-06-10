Ataraxis Marks Third Year Supporting Youth Mental Health Through Partnership With I Love This Life Foundation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ataraxis is marking its third year of support for the I Love This Life Foundation, following previous sponsorships in 2023 and 2024. Through its continued partnership, Ataraxis is helping expand youth mental health and resilience programming that has reached more than 85,000 students nationwide.

Founded in 2019 by Luc Swensson, the I Love This Life Foundation supports youth mental wellness through school assemblies, educational resources, and community outreach programs. The organization reaches students across the country with messages of hope, self-belief, and personal growth, helping young people develop a more positive outlook for the future.

Through its core IMAGINE BELIEVE ACHIEVE school assembly program, the foundation creates space for meaningful conversations around self-esteem, bullying, resilience, and peer support. During the most recent school year alone, Swensson spoke at more than 50 schools across the United States and traveled more than 13,000 miles to connect directly with students and communities.

As a title sponsor of the foundation's school assembly program, Ataraxis is proud to support the work of bringing founder Luc Swensson's message of hope and perseverance to middle and high school students across the United States. The presentations create opportunities for students to engage in open conversations about bullying, mental health, self-esteem, and resilience while encouraging them to seek support and build healthy coping skills.

Looking ahead, Swensson is planning the foundation's 2026–2027 school assembly program, which begins in September, and organizing a large community event in Boise this November. Beyond its assemblies, the foundation continues to expand its impact through year-round resources, including a 52-week guided journal used in schools and college programs and HOLO (Hope + Love), a purpose-driven clothing line that helps reinforce the foundation's message and supports its programming nationwide.

"Life taught me at an early age that adversity and struggle are very real," said Luc Swensson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation. "It also taught me that healing can have a greater purpose when we use our experiences to help others. I founded the I Love This Life Foundation to remind people that they are not defined by the challenges they face. My purpose is helping others discover their strength, and my passion is sharing a message of hope, resilience, and self-belief with every person I have the opportunity to reach."

For Ataraxis, supporting organizations like the I Love This Life Foundation reflects the company's commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. By investing in programs that support youth development, mental well-being, and personal growth, Ataraxis aims to help create meaningful opportunities for future generations both locally and beyond.

"Everything we do starts with people," said Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis. "Whether we're supporting businesses, employees, or the communities we serve, we believe meaningful relationships and support systems matter. Our partnership with the I Love This Life Foundation allows us to invest in programs that help young people build confidence, resilience, and a stronger sense of belonging."

To learn more about the I Love This Life Foundation and how you can get involved, visit ilovethislife.

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis empowers organizations across the US with hands-on HR support across people ops, employee relations, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workers' compensation. As a true extension of their team, we provide expert, personalized, and scalable solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and eliminate administrative complexity so they can stay focused on their business and their people.