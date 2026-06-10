Delhi Court Stays Advik Capital Case, Seeks Magistrate's Comments

The Principal District & Sessions Judge (West), Tis Hazari Courts, has sought comments from the concerned Judicial Magistrate in a sealed cover and stayed further proceedings in a complaint case filed by Advik Capital Limited while considering transfer petitions relating to proceedings pending before the trial court.

The directions were passed on June 9, 2026, by Dr Vijay Kumar Dahiya, Principal District & Sessions Judge (West), during the hearing of transfer proceedings concerning cases pending before the Court of Komal, Judicial Magistrate First Class-01, West District, Tis Hazari Courts.

Concerns Raised in Transfer Petitions

According to the transfer petitions, the applicants have raised concerns regarding the manner in which certain complaint cases have been listed and taken up for hearing. The applicants have requested that the matters be transferred to another court.

The petitions refer to several cases involving Advik Capital Limited and other entities mentioned in the petitions, which the applicants state are connected with businessman Vikas Garg.

The applicants have contended that some of these matters were listed at shorter intervals than other cases before the same court and have relied on this aspect in support of their transfer request.

The applicants have also referred to various procedural issues and to proceedings in other courts, which they say provide background to their request for transfer. They have further relied upon litigation involving Vikas Garg and certain entities named in the petitions.

These allegations and submissions have not been examined on their merits by the District Court.

Court Orders Stay and Seeks Report

After hearing the matter, the District Court noted that allegations concerning the Presiding Officer had been raised in the transfer petitions. The Court therefore directed that comments from the concerned Judicial Officer be obtained in a sealed cover and that a copy of the petitions be supplied to the officer concerned. The Court also issued notice to the respondents, called for the trial court record, and ordered that further proceedings in the Complaint Case titled Advik Capital Ltd vs Fairplan Distributors Pvt Ltd & Ors, shall remain stayed until further consideration of the transfer petition.

The matter is now listed for hearing on July 31, 2026. However, the District Court has not expressed any opinion on the allegations made in the transfer petitions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)